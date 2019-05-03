Big Boss Brewing Releases New Guy IPA

RALEIGH, N.C. — Big Boss Brewing Company to introduce the brewery’s first ever IPA can paving the way for new a hop centric series.

“This marks a historic milestone for Big Boss Brewery. New Guy is the brewery’s first IPA in a can and the first release in our “Air Raid IPA” Series. This beer has been our taproom’s best seller since it was launched.”

The series will be available in 4 pack, 16-ounce cans with artwork that recalls military MRE canisters that ties the “Air Raid” series back to the brewery’s long going appreciation for American military history.

Head brewer, Seth Adams, added this about the release; “With New Guy IPA, I wanted to drive home a fruit salad note in the aroma. This steered me down the path of some wonderful Pacific Northwest Hops that boast cool aromas like mango, pineapple, and passion fruit.”

The Air Raid Series will be flying high in May and June, with the additions of Rabbit Punch, Big Shmoo and Miss NC.

About Big Boss Brewing Company

Big Boss Brewing Company was founded by Geoff Lamb in 2006 and shipped it first beers in the 2nd quarter of 2007. Local household favorites emerged in the form of Bad Penny Brown Ale, High Roller IPA. The company continues to expand it’s portfolio of barrel aged beers, canning while maintaining a focus on their home base of North Carolina.