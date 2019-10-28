Beyond The Mountain to Release Icculus Russian Imperial Stout

BOULDER, Colo. — Beyond The Mountain Brewing Co. is excited to announce their first Icculus Day celebration on November 9. Icculus Day will celebrate the release of Icculus, The Learned Russian Imperial Stout. Originally brewed as Beyond The Mountain’s 1st Anniversary Ale, Icculus will now be released once a year as a special winter offering. Brewed with molasses, honey, and a myriad of specialty malts, Icculus showcases a silky, rich body with deep chocolate and roasted malt flavor.

“We are really excited about this years batch,” says head brewer Morgan Way. “It is tasting better than last year and has a fantastic profile.”

There will also be a limited barrel aged variant available; aged in bourbon whiskey barrels from FEW Spirits in Evanston, Illinois. Both Icculus and Barrel Aged Icculus will be available on tap and in a limited number of bottles for purchase in the taproom on November 9 starting at 12 p.m. MST. 22 oz. bottles of Icculus, The Learned will cost$10 a bottle with no limit while 22 oz. bottles of Barrel Aged Icculus will cost $12 with a limit of two per person. A keg of the 2018 batch of Icculus will also be tapped to commemorate the day. The taproom is located at 6035 Longbow Drive in Boulder, CO.

Icculus, The Learned takes its name from the legendary figure in a collection of songs from the band Phish. To celebrate the beer’s namesake, Colorado’s premier Phish cover band, Phour Point 0, will take the stage in the taproom from 6-9 p.m. MST.

About Beyond The Mountain Brewing

Founded in 2017, Beyond The Mountain Brewing grew out of a mutual love of music and craft beer. The team of Charles Hixon and Morgan Wayfocus on keeping a rotating selection of one-off and seasonal beers on tap supplemented by four year round beers. The newest brewery in the Gunbarrel neighborhood of Boulder, Beyond The Mountain seeks to combine music and beer in an innovative setting with live music and a weekly bluegrass pick.