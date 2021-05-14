Berkshire Mountain Distillers Releases Samuel Adams, Jack’s Abby And Berkshire Brewing Co Whiskies

SHEFFIELD, Mass. – As part of the Craft Brewers Whiskey Project, Berkshire Mountain Distillers (BMD) – the award-winning maker of a select line of premier craft spirits – is releasing three whiskies sourced from popular brewers featuring Samuel Adams, Jack’s Abby and Berkshire Brewing Company.

This five-year collaboration includes the distilling of a dozen different beers from a limited collection of Northeast craft brewers. Each addition is blended to 86 proof using BMD’s proprietary historic spring water and packaged in custom bottles with brewer-designed labels.

“We’ve dabbled in distilling beer before, originally with Samuel Adams, and received great feedback. The natural progression was to expand that project. Fortunately, there are a lot of amazing brewers in our region,” said Chris Weld, founder/proprietor of Berkshire Mountain Distillers. “There’s a wonderful amalgamation between the craft beer and craft spirits worlds – a lot of people who drink whiskey also love craft beer, so there’s a natural curiosity from those folks to see what a whiskey distilled from their favorite beer would taste like. We’re excited these whiskeys are finally ready to be enjoyed.”

Whiskies will be sold in the BMD tasting room and then released to select stores throughout 2021. Available now in the BMD tasting room, this whiskey release highlights Boston Lager from Samuel Adams, Berkshire Brewing Company’s Imperial Steel Rail Extra Pale Ale and Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers’ Smoke & Dagger Black Lager.

“Smoke & Dagger has long been a beer favorite of whiskey drinkers and it’s incredible to see it come full circle and become a Berkshire Mountain Distillers whiskey,” said Rob Day, Senior Director of Marketing at Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers. “It’s been a long, patient wait, but you’ll certainly appreciate the reveal of this mystery.”

The first release of whiskies in this series were distilled from beers brewed by Massachusetts Bay Brewing Co., Spencer Brewery and Big Elm Brewing. Later releases will highlight celebrated Brewery Ommegang, Captain Lawrence Brewing, Smuttynose Brewing, Long Trail Brewing Company, Two Roads Brewing and Chatham Brewing.

The distillery, located at 356 South Main Street in Sheffield, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For More Information:

https://craftbrewerswhiskeyproject.com