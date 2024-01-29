Bent Water Brewing’s Jere Anderson Named to Brewers Association Technical Committee

LYNN, Mass.— Bent Water Brewing Company, the award-winning craft brewery from Lynn, Massachusetts, this week announced that Jere Anderson, the process engineering manager and technical director for the brewery, has been asked to join the Brewers Association (BA) Technical Committee.

The Technical Committee guides, informs, and supports the work of the BA technical staff and subcommittees, including engineering, quality, and safety, and makes final recommendations to the BA Board of Directors about scope of work and overseeing requests from breweries for BA research funds. Mr. Anderson will join a group of people representing some of the most successful craft breweries in the world, such as Allagash, Boston Beer Company, and Sierra Nevada.

“To say that we’re proud of Jere for this recognition would be a huge understatement,” said Aaron Reames, co-founder and President of Bent Water Brewing. “He’s an incredibly accomplished engineer and inventor and we’re beyond lucky to have him here in such a critical capacity at Bent Water. The BA will benefit from his presence on the committee.”

Anderson has been serving in his capacity as the engineering manager and technical director for Bent Water since 2018, as the brewery made plans to expand its production facility to more than double its capacity at the time.

In addition to overseeing that pivotal project, Anderson has led several quality and efficiency initiatives, such as implementing an innovative approach to the brewery’s carbonation process that maximizes retained aromas while minimizing the time to carbonation completion.

“Because we’re so dedicated to quality and consistency – investing in equipment that you don’t often find in a lot of craft breweries of our size – working with someone with Jere’s level of expertise and experience has been invaluable,” continued Reames.

Despite the large-scale projects that Anderson has helped spearhead during his time at the brewery, it is his commitment to setting an example for the staff around the importance of proper training and procedures that he is most proud of.

“The brewery has been around for eight years, and eventually that means you are starting to balance scaling for growth while ensuring everyone is working efficiently at all times,” commented Anderson. “I’ve stressed the importance of drafting and implementing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) – not just to provide guidelines for current and future staff, but to help everyone work through the tough job of making sure the machine runs as smoothly as possible.”

Prior to joining Bent Water, Anderson’s formative experience as an engineer was largely in the plastics industry, where he spent 43 years in product and process development. He holds 27 patents with 16 specifically in the US, and has four published studies that have been presented at technical conferences.

In addition, Anderson was the technical lead in the development and commercialization of the 250 ml foam bottle for Dove Body Wash sold in Europe, which uses 10% less plastic than competing packaging.

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on consistent, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30 BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida.

For More Information:

https://www.bentwaterbrewing.com/