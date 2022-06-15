Bent Water Brewing Releases Coast Encounter, A West Coast Meets East Coast IPA

LYNN, Massachusetts – This week, Bent Water Brewing Company, from Lynn, Massachusetts, announced that they will be releasing their first-ever canned triple IPA, Coast Encounter.

Coast Encounter is a 10.1% ABV triple IPA brewed to commemorate both East Coast and West Coast style IPAs. It features a bold resin hop aroma and bitterness that nods to traditional West Coast Style IPAs, with the distinct tropical flavors so often associated with East Coast IPAs.

“A lot of people know us for our IPAs, and we wanted to celebrate that while giving our customers something new and different,” said Drew Yeager, Head Brewer, Bent Water Brewing. “The beer itself, combining notes from both the West Coast Style and East Coast Style, provides a unique flavor experience. It is also a nod to the brewery’s history with our original beers – Thunder Funk is a West Coast Style and Sluice Juice is our original New England IPA.”

Coast Encounter follows two recently released small batch specialty beers, a Baltic Porter and a Pale Doppelbock, which are both high gravity and present big, bold flavors. Coast Encounter will be available for sale in the taproom and out in the market starting this week.

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on consistent, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida.

For More Information:

https://www.bentwaterbrewing.com