Bent Water Brewing Releases Blast Off, Its Annual Anniversary Beer, to Celebrate Eight Years

LYNN, Mass.— Bent Water Brewing Company, the award-winning craft brewery from Lynn, Massachusetts, this week announced that it will be releasing its annual anniversary beer, Blast Off, to celebrate the start of a new year and commemorate eight years in the industry.

Blast Off makes its return every year in early January. Built on one of the founding team’s original – and favorite – homebrewing recipes, Blast Off was first put into cans to help officially commemorate the opening of the Bent Water facility in Lynn in 2016.

“January holds a special place for us,” said Aaron Reames, co-founder and President of Bent Water Brewing. “We always open the year with the return of one of our favorite beers and celebrate years of doing what we love. We really embrace the idea of ‘blasting off’ and leaning into everything that people are excited about with the fresh start to a new year.”

Blast Off is a New England IPA brewed with Mosaic hops and the Falconer’s Flight hop blend to provide bold, tropical flavors. The addition of wheat during the brewing process provides a soft, full-bodied drinking experience.

“We’re definitely known for our IPAs, and we focus on delivering consistent experiences around our flagships like Sluice Juice, Thunder Funk, and Super Sluice,” continued Reames. “Although Blast Off isn’t a year-rounder, we feel like it’s a really appropriate announcement at the start of every year that we’re healthy and happy to be making great beer for people to celebrate with.”

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on consistent, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30 BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida.

For More Information:

https://www.bentwaterbrewing.com/