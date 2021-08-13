Bent Water Brewing Company Reopens its Taproom with Third Installment in Lynn Tribute Series

LYNN, Mass. – After over a year of hibernation, Bent Water Brewing Company is reopening their taproom to the public. They’re celebrating the special occasion with an early release of Crosscurrent, the third installment in the Lynn Tribute Series, a rotating offering of New England IPAs that showcases unique ingredients and highlights stories and features of the brewery’s home city of Lynn.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we’re excited to finally be welcoming people back into the taproom,” said Aaron Reames, co-founder and president, Bent Water Brewing. “We made the difficult decision early in the pandemic to close our taproom doors and focus on production and distribution – to make sure that our partner accounts continued to receive beer from us on a consistent basis. But the taproom is part of what makes us a staple in the Lynn community. We’re really looking forward to bringing that aspect of the brewery back.”

Crosscurrent, the latest installment of the popular Lynn Tributes Series of New England-style IPAs, was created to honor the rich history of Lynn summers at the beach and scenic walks along Lynn Shore Reservation. Brewed with Hallertau Blanc, Hüll Melon, and Columbus hops, the beer has aromas of white grapes, ripe melon, tropical fruit and floral notes. It has a smooth, medium-full mouthfeel with a touch of bitterness to balance the slight malt sweetness. A bounty of fruit notes, melon, white grape, pineapple, and some pine round out Crosscurrent’s flavor experience.

Crosscurrent will be available only in the Bent Water taproom this weekend, and in distribution in the following weeks.

The initial reopening hours for the taproom will be Fridays from 3:00pm-8:00pm, and Saturdays from 12:00pm-8:00pm. Based on staffing and demand, Bent Water plans to adjust those hours to serve more people as needed.

In addition to Crosscurrent, three new taproom-exclusive beers will be featured on the reopening date:

Guava Pura, a kettle sour with flavors of intense guava.

Leichtbier, a light, easy-drinking lager that is perfect for summer.

Dortmunder, a pale lager hailing from the Dortmund, Germany region balanced by a solid hop bitterness and noble hop aroma.

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on consistent, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Massachusetts, Florida, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Ohio.

https://www.bentwaterbrewing.com