Bent Water Brewing Company Releases New England Double IPA, Super Sluice

LYNN, Mass. — Today, after over a year of development and refinement, Bent Water Brewing Company is releasing Super Sluice, a New England Double IPA inspired by the brewery’s flagship New England IPA, Sluice Juice.

Super Sluice advances the focus the brewery has been placing on IPAs for years, producing highly-ranked, accessible IPAs like Sluice Juice and West Coast style IPA Thunder Funk, as well as its new rotating Lynn Tribute Series, which includes Supercharger, recently awarded a blind tasting panel score of 96 from Craft Beer & Brewing.

“We make a little bit of everything at Bent Water,” said Aaron Reames, co-founder and president, Bent Water Brewing. “But we’re really known for our IPAs. Super Sluice is one of our biggest releases because, in some ways, it culminates the last three years of work we’ve put into expanding our knowledge of IPAs and really carving out a name for ourselves in that segment of the market.”

Super Sluice is kettle hopped with Citra, Bravo, Cascade, and Mandarina Bavaria hops, and dry hopped with Strata, Calypso, and Citra. It has an aroma of Florida orange, sweet berry, and passion fruit, and brings flavors on the tongue of pear, tropical fruit, and oranges. With the combination kettle and dry hopping of Citra, customers should expect an opaque pour and a big orange rush.

“We originally conceived Super Sluice as being an amplified version of Sluice Juice,” said Adam Denny Golab, head brewer, Bent Water. “But as we tested different recipes, we realized what we really wanted to give people was a big, tropical flavor bomb that would give customers something different enough for the beer to stand completely on its own.”

Super Sluice will be released on Wednesday, September 1st and available in the market starting later this week.

For more information about this release and others, follow Bent Water Brewing on social media: @bentwaterbrewing on Instagram, https://www.facebook.com/bwaterbrewing/ on Facebook and @bentwaterbrewco on Twitter.

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on consistent, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Massachusetts, Florida, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Ohio.

For More Information:
http://www.bentwaterbrewing.com/

