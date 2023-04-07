Bent Water Brewing Company Releases Common Hope for Parkinson’s Awareness Month

LYNN, Mass.— Bent Water Brewing Company, the award-winning brewery from Lynn, Massachusetts, this week will release Common Hope, a dry-hopped pilsner created to raise funds and awareness for research dedicated to ending Parkinson’s Disease.

The initiative, first launched in 2022 by Bent Water, was conceived as a nationwide collaboration that drew breweries from all over the country to participate, many of them with personal stories about Parkinson’s.

“Common Hope is incredibly important to us,” explained Aaron Reames, Co-founder and President, Bent Water Brewing. “Parkinson’s has affected multiple family members and friends of the brewery, including some people I’m very close with. Several of us have always spent our own time and money to help aid Parkinson’s awareness and research, but Common Hope has become a way for us to take a bigger, more formalized, step towards fighting this disease.”

This is the second year that Bent Water has committed to brewing Common Hope and donating a portion of proceeds from the sale of the beer to benefit Team Fox, The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) grassroots fundraising community. It is a partnership between like-minded organizations that both sides are proud to continue.

“Our community of Team Fox supporters continuously inspire us with the many ways they creatively aid in Parkinson’s research,” said Maci Hanson, Associate Director of Team Fox at MJFF. “Today we’re getting closer than ever before to better treatments and cures that people and families urgently need. None of this is possible without the active support of our community, including our friends at Bent Water Brewing who share our common goal and hope for a world without Parkinson’s disease.”

Although Common Hope is a joint effort led by Bent Water Brewing and Team Fox, several of the breweries that participated in last year’s collaboration have already indicated that they will be brewing the beer again in 2023, increasing the amount of good that the beer will be able to do.

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on consistent, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

https://www.bentwaterbrewing.com/