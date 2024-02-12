Bent Water Brewing Announces New 12 Packs of Three Flagship Beers

LYNN, Mass.— Bent Water Brewing Company, the award-winning craft brewery from Lynn, Massachusetts, announced the release of brand new 12 packs of three of their best-selling flagship beers. With a big football weekend on the horizon, the timing for many is ideal.

“The last game of the football season is right around the corner, and for most people that means a big party with friends, family, food – and beer,” commented Drew Yeager, Head Brewer and COO of Bent Water Brewing. “So timing-wise this release couldn’t be better, but ultimately this is the culmination of something we’ve discussed and planned for over two years. It’s awesome to see it come to fruition.”

Twelve packs of 12 oz. cans of Thunder Funk IPA, Premium Lager, and the most recent entry to the Bent Water flagship portfolio, The Shaka West Coast Style Pale Ale, have already started appearing on shelves and store floors and will continue to pop up throughout the Greater Boston/North Shore area of Massachusetts in the coming weeks.

While no plans currently exist to extend the 12 pack presence deeper into one of the brewery’s eight additional distribution territories, the decision is not off the table.

“We’ve seen consumers all over the country gravitate towards buying their favorites in larger quantities and based on the occasion, looking for 12 oz. cans, as well,” continued Yeager. “It’s still fairly rare in the craft beer market for a brewery with our production capacity to balance limited offerings with something at this scale, but we always try to stay ahead of the curve.”

About Bent Water Brewing Co.

Bent Water Brewing is a Lynn-based brewery that focuses on consistent, quality craft beers. Founded in 2015 by Massachusetts North Shore residents, Bent Water operates on a 30 BBL system and proudly utilizes Lynn’s superior water source. Bent Water Brewing distributes to Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida.

For More Information:

https://www.bentwaterbrewing.com/