Bent Shovel Brewing Purchases Adjacent Restaurant and Minimart

ESTACADA, Oregon – Bent Shovel Brewing announced their purchase of the Viewpoint Restaurant and McIver Outpost Store that are adjacent to the Bent Shovel Beer Garden at 20189 S. Springwater Road in Estacada. Owners Shelly and Rick Strauss have operated Bent Shovel’s beer garden at this location for two years, after being forced to close their tasting room operation at their nearby Oregon City Brewery in 2019.

The beer garden, minimart, and 10,000 square-foot restaurant complex located near the entrance to Milo McIver State Park is a popular destination for locals and travelers alike, with scenic views of Mount Hood. The beer garden has proven a welcome addition to the site in the past two years, growing a strong customer base. The Strausses have acquired the businesses, the building, and a total of 4.5 acres at the location. The outdoor beer garden will remain open, and the Strausses are excited to work with current staff and look forward to the bright future ahead.

“We are so fortunate to be in a position to make this leap with Bent Shovel,” said co-owner Rick Strauss. “We appreciate our loyal fans who have helped us get to this point, and can’t wait to serve them all, both in the beer garden, and now inside the restaurant, as well!”

Bent Shovel Brewing was founded in 2015, and today still handcrafts a wide range of beer styles on a 10-barrel system in a retrofitted red barn located along the Clackamas River on the outskirts of Oregon City.

“This expansion will allow us to serve Bent Shovel beer to even more people, and the possibilities ahead of us are endless,” added Strauss.

For More Information:

https://www.instagram.com/bentshovelbrewing/