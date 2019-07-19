Bend Brewing Company Releases Urban Surfin’ Golden IPA in 16 oz Cans

BEND, Ore. — Bend Brewing Company is proud to announce the release of Urban Surfin’ Golden IPA in 16 oz. cans as the latest release in the brewery’s High Desert Hop Series.

Urban Surfin’ is brewed with pilsner malt and heavy-handed doses of German grown Callista and Ariana hops along with some NW grown Citra for good measure. This Golden IPA is a lighter approach to an IPA weighing in at 6% ABV that is perfect for hanging ten at the whitewater park or on top of your buddy’s Sprinter van, Teen Wolf style. As Spicoli would say, this beer is “Awesome, totally awesome.” It is available now in Oregon through Bigfoot Beverages and Running Man Distribution and in Colorado from Colorado Craft Distributors.

Urban Surfin’ Golden IPA follows Devil’s Cabbage Dank IPA as the second release in the brewery’s occasional High Desert Hop Series and will be followed this fall by a fresh hop version of the brewery’s flagship Tropic Pines IPA, dubbed Fresh Trop.