Bench Brewing Company Earns B Corp Certification

Bench Brewing Company is very proud to announce that it has just become a Certified B Corporation (B Corp), joining a global group of companies that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal responsibility. The ultimate goal is to balance profit and purpose, using business as a force for good – redefining success in business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

The “B” stands for beneficial and indicates that the certified organizations voluntarily meet certain standards of transparency, accountability, sustainability, and performance, with an aim to create value for society, not just for traditional stakeholders such as the shareholders.

The certification is provided by B Lab, a non-profit organization created in 2006 that administrates the B Impact Management Assessment program. This rigorous verification process requires each applicant to reach a benchmark score while providing verified evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy conservation, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency.

“Our passion is making premium quality craft beer. Our priority is to do this sustainably and with as little environmental impact as possible in our local community. We strive to conserve water and recycle 100% of our brewery wastewater for irrigation of our hops and apples.” Sarah Casorso, Head Brewer and Director Brewing Operations

“Our culture and employees are what make Bench a great company. We believe that compensating our employees fairly with full benefits while maintaining the highest standards of health and safety is critical to a great work environment. Our employees come from our community – which is everything to us. We are lucky to be a part of this incredible community and are honoured to be able to give back through our partnerships with so many deserving organizations that make this area such a great place to call home.” Naomi Guinyou, Advisor, People and Engagement

“We are extremely proud of this B Corp Certification. It is a huge accomplishment by the entire Bench team and demonstrates our longstanding commitment to our employees, customers, community and the environment. We will continue to work to make Bench a force for good and will use the learnings and great tools from this process to make us a better place to work, better members of the community and even better environmental stewards.” Matt Giffen, Founder

Connect with Bench Brewing online:

  • Website:benchbrewing.com
  • Facebook: @benchbrewing
  • Instagram: @benchbrewing
  • Twitter:@benchbrewing

 

About Bench Brewing

Bench Brewing Company crafts premium quality, award winning IPAs, ales, and lagers, as well as barrel-aged sour and mixed-fermentation beers in their extensive barrel cellar.

Bench is located on 8-acres of farmland in Ontario’s beautiful Niagara Region. With 3-acres of hops grown on the Bench estate, and surrounded by some of Canada’s finest agricultural land, the neighbouring orchards, vineyards, and tender fruit farms provide the ideal setting for using local ingredients in their beers which reflect the terroir of the area.

Bench also honours the rich history of their home in the Town of Lincoln, with their taproom located in the fully restored Maple Grove School house that was built in 1944. Guests can enjoy the gorgeous views from their spacious outdoor beer garden while exploring the delightful seasonal menus from the Kitchen at Bench – their full-service restaurant that also takes advantage of the abundance of locally produced ingredients.

Bench strives to be a responsible member of its rural community with a focus on sustainability and the environment. They are conscientious stewards of the land and their water resources, committed to being a zero wastewater and environmental footprint facility.

Embracing the local surroundings of Niagara’s wine country, Bench celebrates community, innovation, and environmentalism. They endeavor to bring the best of Niagara to drinkers across Ontario, Canada and beyond.

 

About B Lab

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, theirglobal network createsstandards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our community includes over 4,000 B Corps in 74 countries and 150 industries.

