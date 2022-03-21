Bell’s Oberon Returns March 21

2022 Mini Kegs, Tropical Oberon and 19.2 cans to follow later this spring, summer

Comstock, Michigan – The highly anticipated return of Bell’s Oberon Ale is almost here, officially kicking off its 2022 season on Monday, March 21.

After spending the past two years celebrating virtually and at a distance, beer fans are more than ready for this annual holiday, signaling the end of winter, whether Mother Nature always agrees or not. Midnight tappings will offer those first sips of summer launching a week-long celebration at bars, restaurants, and retailers across the country.

“This may be a long-standing Bell’s tradition, but it also showcases an incredible amount of hard work,” said Carrie K. Yunker, Bell’s Executive Vice President. “There are so many across this state that benefit from our fans’ shared passion for this beer. To see this state come alive after a long, dreary winter, it’s truly inspiring and uplifting to see.”

“As we all reach for the sun on Monday, I hope others will join me in sharing appreciation for everyone who has had a hand in making this happen,” she added. “And we may just have one other surprise to share on Monday, so stay tuned.”

Second only to Bell’s highly regarded (and year-round) Two Hearted IPA in sales, Oberon offers a highly drinkable 5.8% ABV. A classic summer beer, it’s perfect for the backyard, while cheering on your favorite team or just about any summer pastime.

Oberon is summer, so go ahead and reach for the sun starting Monday.

Bell’s American Wheat Ale will be available in all its regular packaging options (draft, bottles and, cans) through August across Bell’s distribution footprint except in Arizona and Florida where Oberon is enjoyed year-round. New for this year will be the addition of 19.2 cans; look for that limited offering in June.

Celebrating in Kalamazoo

Bell’s pub, the Eccentric Café in downtown Kalamazoo, will open at 11 a.m. on March 21 (this celebration is 21+ all day). There will be live music, a delicious Oberon-inspired food menu, multiple Oberon variants (think cherry, pineapple, habanero, and others), games, a sailboat and, more fun. Free Oberon Day brewery tours will also be held on Oberon Day at Bell’s main brewery in nearby Comstock. All spots are currently spoken for, but fans can emailtours@bellsbeer.com to add their name to a waitlist.

More Oberon (summer) fun to look forward to

Returning as a limited, specialty release, Tropical Oberon (5.8% ABV) will begin shipping in mid-April. Brewed with mango, guava, and passion fruit this version of everyone’s favorite summer wheat will take you to new shores. Mini drink umbrellas sold separately.

Oberon 5L mini kegs will ship in June with a brand-new design for 2022. More details will be shared soon.

For more information about Oberon, events, recipes and, more, visitbellsbeer.com. To find the nearest Oberon or any Bell’s beer,visit the brewery’s beer finder.

About Bell’s Brewery

Bell’s Brewery began in 1985 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with Larry Bell, a quest for better beer and a 15-gallon soup kettle. Since then, Bell’s has grown into one of the largest craft breweries in America, distributing to 43 states, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started when Larry was a homebrewer continues today with iconic brands such as Oberon Ale and Two Hearted Ale, as well as Light Hearted Ale and Official Hazy IPA. Bell’s currently brews more than 20 beers for distribution out of its Comstock brewery as well as many small-batch beers that are served at the Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo. Over the years, Bell’s has become an industry leader in safety, quality, and human resources, paving the way for the hundreds of craft breweries across Michigan. Bell’s ongoing goal is to brew thoughtful, creative, and artistic ales, and strives to make craft beer welcoming and open to all. For more information, please visit BellsBeer.com.