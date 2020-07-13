Bell’s Brewery’s Upper Hand Brewery to Add Distribution to Michigan’s Lower Peninsula

ESCANABA, Mich. –– A taste of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is headed to the Mitten.

Upper Hand Brewery, a division of Bell’s Brewery, will end its drought of availability below the Mackinac Bridge. Beginning this fall, Upper Hand will begin distribution of its beer to the Lower Peninsula.

“When we started this adventure more than five years ago, we wanted to give everyone another reason to come and enjoy the beauty and culture of the U.P.,” said Larry Bell, founder and president of Bell’s Brewery. “That mission has not changed. We are just sharing more of what makes the Upper Peninsula special and will hopefully entice more people to make the trek up here and experience this beer where it’s meant to be enjoyed.”

“Every can, every pour, is another invitation to that experience. Our goal is still to bring people up north. Now, everyone will have one less excuse not to sample a taste of what the U.P. has to offer,” Bell added.

Upper Hand will ship initially to Northern Michigan in September, where Griffin Beverage and H. Cox & Son will handle distribution. Additional distributors and territories will follow in 2021.

Upper Hand Brewery will begin Northern Lower Peninsula distribution with its three most popular year-round brands: UPA (Upper Peninsula Ale), Upper Hand IPA, and Upper Hand Light, with additional brands to follow.

Join Upper Hand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as their website for the latest news and updates.

About Upper Hand Light

Keep it simple with the U.P.’s own light lager. Upper Hand® Light is crisp, crushable, and delicious: all day, any day, and every day.

4.2% alcohol by volume

Available Year-Round – Cans and Draft

About UPA®

Our flagship and firstborn, UPA® is our go-anywhere, do-anything, back-to-basics pale ale. Timeless and traditional, some things are classics for a reason.

5.5% alcohol by volume

Available Year-Round – Cans and Draft

About Upper Hand® IPA

Equal parts bitter and bright, Upper Hand® IPA is fresh, flavorful, and perfectly balanced. Our commitment to quality, value, and consistency.

7.0% alcohol by volume

Available Year-Round – Cans and Draft

About Upper Hand Brewery

Upper Hand Brewery is a crew of hikers, campers, dog-walkers, anglers, hunters, bikers, and folks that just want to get out there. We believe that life’s mission is to do what you love, where you love, with the people you love. For us, that means brewing the best beer we can, in the best place on Earth: Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. We put a lot of thought into brewing beer that reflects what we love about where we live. We have the unique opportunity to try and capture an experience—a sense of place—in each and every beer, and we take it seriously. That’s not to say we don’t have a lot of fun. The U.P. is full of adventures and we love making beer that makes those adventures even better. A little more about us: our founder—Larry Bell of Bell’s Brewery—had always dreamed of opening a brewery in the Upper Peninsula. Little clues of those dreams can be found in many of the classic Bell’s brands, which pay tribute to the U.P. in their names and label artwork. His dream became a reality when we broke ground on our 20-barrel brewhouse in 2013, and we haven’t looked back since. Find Upper Hand Brewery online at www.upperhandbrewery.com, as well as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For More Information

upperhandbrewery.com/headed-below-the-bridge/