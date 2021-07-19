Bell’s Brewery Partners with Meals on Wheels

COMSTOCK, Mich. – Bell’s Raise a Wing event is back for 2021. This year, the independent craft brewery has teamed up with the nonprofit, Meals on Wheels America to give back, raise awareness for our nation’s seniors and fight food insecurity.

Coinciding with National Chicken Wing Day on Thursday, July 29, bars and restaurants across the country will serve up their wings and Bell’s beer to help drive awareness and donations for the long-standing nonprofit.

“We brought people together virtually to celebrate two of our favorite things last summer in the midst of the pandemic,” Larry Bell, President, and Founder of Bell’s Brewery said. “This year, we’re raising the bar by encouraging everyone to help support this incredible organization.”

America’s senior population exceeds 77 million people. And nearly 10 million are threatened by hunger. Community-based senior nutrition programs deliver more than 223 million nutritious meals annually while also doing so much more. Companionship and safety checks are other examples of services offered by Meals on Wheels programs nationwide.

“Support from Bell’s and its accounts comes at a critical time,” said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer at Meals on Wheels America. “During the pandemic Meals on Wheels programs have become a lifeline for many more vulnerable seniors, and we’re counting on caring partners and individuals to help us ensure our network continues to meet the increased demand for nutrition, socialization, and safety services.” In addition to a donation to be made by Bell’s directly to Meals on Wheels America, the Michigan craft brewery is working with its accounts and partners to help promote additional support for the nonprofit.

Promotional materials including informative placemats, frisbee plates, social media calls to action and table tents with a QR code allowing easy and direct online donations are all part of this effort.

There are currently 150 locations committed to taking part in this initiative, including three national chain accounts representing 64 restaurants. View the most up-to-date Bell’s Event Calendar here.

In 2020, there were more than 200 total events across Bell’s distribution area.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America’s seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Through funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time.

ABOUT BELL’S BREWERY

Bell’s Brewery, Inc. began in 1985 with a quest for better beer and a 15-gallon soup kettle. Since then, we’ve grown into a regional craft brewery that distributes to 43 states, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started in 1985 is still with us today. We currently brew over 20 beers for distribution as well as many other small-batch beers that are served at our pub in Kalamazoo, the Eccentric Cafe. Our ongoing goal is to brew thoughtfully, creatively, and artistically. 100% family-owned and independent, we strive to bring an authentic and pleasant experience to all of our customers through our unique ales and lagers.

