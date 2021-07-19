Bell’s Brewery Partners with Meals on Wheels

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

COMSTOCK, Mich. – Bell’s Raise a Wing event is back for 2021. This year, the independent craft brewery has teamed up with the nonprofit, Meals on Wheels America to give back, raise awareness for our nation’s seniors and fight food insecurity.

Coinciding with National Chicken Wing Day on Thursday, July 29, bars and restaurants across the country will serve up their wings and Bell’s beer to help drive awareness and donations for the long-standing nonprofit.

“We brought people together virtually to celebrate two of our favorite things last summer in the midst of the pandemic,” Larry Bell, President, and Founder of Bell’s Brewery said. “This year, we’re raising the bar by encouraging everyone to help support this incredible organization.”

America’s senior population exceeds 77 million people. And nearly 10 million are threatened by hunger.  Community-based senior nutrition programs deliver more than 223 million nutritious meals annually while also doing so much more. Companionship and safety checks are other examples of services offered by Meals on Wheels programs nationwide.

“Support from Bell’s and its accounts comes at a critical time,” said Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer at Meals on Wheels America. “During the pandemic Meals on Wheels programs have become a lifeline for many more vulnerable seniors, and we’re counting on caring partners and individuals to help us ensure our network continues to meet the increased demand for nutrition, socialization, and safety services.” In addition to a donation to be made by Bell’s directly to Meals on Wheels America, the Michigan craft brewery is working with its accounts and partners to help promote additional support for the nonprofit.

Promotional materials including informative placemats, frisbee plates, social media calls to action and table tents with a QR code allowing easy and direct online donations are all part of this effort.

There are currently 150 locations committed to taking part in this initiative, including three national chain accounts representing 64 restaurants. View the most up-to-date Bell’s Event Calendar here.

In 2020, there were more than 200 total events across Bell’s distribution area.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America’s seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Through funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time.

ABOUT BELL’S BREWERY

Bell’s Brewery, Inc. began in 1985 with a quest for better beer and a 15-gallon soup kettle. Since then, we’ve grown into a regional craft brewery that distributes to 43 states, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. The dedication to brewing flavorful, unfiltered, quality craft beers that started in 1985 is still with us today. We currently brew over 20 beers for distribution as well as many other small-batch beers that are served at our pub in Kalamazoo, the Eccentric Cafe. Our ongoing goal is to brew thoughtfully, creatively, and artistically. 100% family-owned and independent, we strive to bring an authentic and pleasant experience to all of our customers through our unique ales and lagers.

For More Information:
http://www.bellsbeer.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 07/29: Brewbound Frontlines: Misogyny and Misconduct in the Beer Industry 08/05: Brewbound Podcast 08/10: Public Relations Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More