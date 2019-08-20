Belching Beaver Brewery Releases Dia de Los Deftones Mexican-Style Lager

SAN DIEGO — Deftones and Belching Beaver Brewery are at it again. The award-winning craft brewery is joining forces with alternative-rock legends Deftones to produce the latest craft beer and music-inspired recipe–Dia de los Deftones Mexican-style Lager. The band and brewery collaboration beer will hit retailers in select U.S. states and international markets via 16-ounce can six-packs and on draft, beginning on August 17 at all Belching Beaver Brewery locations.

Flashback to 2016, the Deftones and Belching Beaver relationship started with the release of Phantom Bride IPA, a wildly popular hop-forward collaboration beer that’s rightfully earned its year-round release status. After attending a Deftones concert in San Diego in 2018, the Belching Beaver team was impressed with the band’s performance and promotional Dia de los Muertos-inspired artwork. It was instantly decided: The brewing team hit the brewhouse with a Mexican-style Lager recipe that craft beer enthusiasts and novices alike would enjoy.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Deftones for yet another great beer that we’re sure both of our fans will love,” said Belching Beaver CEO Tom Vogel. “This beer was first introduced as a draft-only release for our local San Diego crowd, and since it went over so well, we decided to package it for more people to enjoy. Our team even used the same design from the Dia de los Deftones flyer for the cans, which turned out to be pretty impressive just like this delicious lager.”

“With the release of Dia de Los Deftones Mexican-style Lager, we’re continuing our partnership with Belching Beaver,” said Chino Moreno, lead vocalist of Deftones. “Their commitment to quality and excellence aligns perfectly with our ethos; from our music to our aesthetics, and now to our collaborative beer, we want our fans and consumers to experience only the best. We want it all to reflect the time and attention that was put into it.”

Dia de los Deftones Mexican-style Lager presents an upfront fresh lime aroma that’s mixed with subtle sweet biscuit notes of a traditional lager. Fans will enjoy a light, refreshing body with a hint of tartness from the lime juice addition. The beer is easy-drinking and carries a mild bitterness, made possible by Mandarina Bavaria hops, that pairs perfectly with the addition flaked maize and rice for a true-to-style Mexican lager recipe.

Available for a limited time in celebration of the band’s 2nd Annual Dia de los Deftones festival, Belching Beaver x Dia de los Deftones Mexican-style lager marks the fifth installment of this brewery and band collaboration. To learn more about the new beer and Belching Beaver Brewery’s other special release offerings, visit belchingbeaver.com/beer.

Key Facts

Official release date: August 17, 2019

Stats: 5% ABV, 15 IBUs

Beer style: Mexican-style Lager with Lime

U.S. availability: AZ, CA, ID, NV, OR, WA, and more coming soon

International availability: China, Japan, Canada, and more coming soon

Packaging: 16 oz. cans in 6-packs

About Belching Beaver Brewery

Launched in 2012, Belching Beaver Brewery evolved from a desire to make great beer and have a ‘Dam Good Time’ doing it. The award-winning craft beer company is focused on two things: First, have a brand that offers quality craft beer, while also being whimsical and fun to inspire good times. Each Belching Beaver beer release carries its own individual style and personality. Second, make beer for everyone and all palates. From easy-drinking Blondes, Triple IPAs, Milk Stouts, Imperial Stouts as well as sours and barrel-aged beers, Belching Beaver Brewery has it! Learn more about Belching Beaver Brewery and its beers at belchingbeaver.com.