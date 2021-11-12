Belching Beaver Brewery Releases Deftones Mixed Pack

SAN DIEGO, California – To celebrate the holiday season Belching Beaver Brewery is giving its fans a special variety pack to share with friends and family around the Thanksgiving table. The 8-pack 16 oz can package features four Deftones collaboration beers, including Good Morning Beautiful that hasn’t been released since 2018. The variety pack includes:

(2) _Ohms Pale Ale

(2) Digital Bath Hazy IPA

(2) Good Morning Beautiful Brown with Coffee, Coconut and Maple

(2) Phantom Bride IPA

“When putting together this variety pack, we wanted to include something for everyone,” said Haley Smith Marketing Manager at Belching Beaver Brewery. “We also wanted to find styles that fit the season, and that’s when we decided to bring back Good Morning Beautiful.”

Dubbed the “Front Row Pack,” this product will start rolling out to Belching Beaver’s distribution channels starting Friday, November 12.

During the month of November, you will also be able to find 4-pack 16-ounce cans of the brewery’s 2020 Great American Beer Festival Silver medal awarded beer, Wet Hop Ride the Pine.

“Hop harvest marks a unique occasion for brewers to use an ingredient available only once a year: wet hops,” said Thomas Peters Head Brewer at Belching Beaver Brewery Tavern & Grill. “During normal processing, hops are dried, sacrificing many volatile aromas and flavors.” “Wet hops are expedited to the brewery so we can use them within hours of coming off the bine, thus preserving all of their hoppy wonder for you to enjoy.”

This special release beer will only be available for a limited time because it needs to be enjoyed fresh. It is available now throughout Belching Beaver’s distribution channels. The brewery also has a brew finder on their website to help you locate this fresh offering.

Pick up one (or both) of these celebratory releases for your upcoming Thanksgiving gathering.

About Belching Beaver Brewery

Launched in 2012, Belching Beaver Brewery evolved from a desire to make great beer and have a ‘Dam Good Time’ doing it. The award-winning craft beer company is focused on two things: First, have a brand that offers quality craft beer, while also being whimsical and fun to inspire good times. Each Belching Beaver beer release carries its own individual style and personality. Second, make be­­er for everyone and all palates. From easy-drinking Blondes, Triple IPAs, Milk Stouts, Imperial Stouts as well as sours and barrel-aged beers, Belching Beaver Brewery has it!

For More Information:

https://belchingbeaver.com/