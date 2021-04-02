Belching Beaver Brewery Introduces No Worries IPA

The San Diego, award-winning craft brewery adds new year-round IPA to its core lineup

SAN DIEGO, CA – Belching Beaver Brewery is pleased to introduce a new beer to its year-round lineup. A true-to-style West Coast IPA, No Worries IPA will be available in 16-ounce can, six-packs and on draft at select retailers, bars and restaurants starting April 2.

“Last year proved to be a challenging year, and let’s face it, a painful year for many people and businesses,” explains Belching Beaver CEO Tom Vogel. Now that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, the craft beer industry is starting to pick up and the horizon is looking bright again. We thought now is the right moment to enjoy good times again and introduce a new beer to our year-round offerings. Now Worries IPA pays tribute to celebrating the positive moments in life, moving on from the anxieties of the past and our daily lives…No worries – Just enjoy!”

A craft brewery known for making great beer and having a ‘Dam Good Time’ while doing so, Belching Beaver Brewery’s core lineup includes fan favorites such as: Peanut Butter Milk Stout, Here Comes Mango IPA, and Phantom Bride IPA. No Worries IPA was developed to round out the company’s year-round beer portfolio by offering a true West Coast IPA that will be attractive to craft beer enthusiasts and novices alike.

“When brainstorming ideas for No Worries IPA, our team wanted to create a beer recipe that embodied a quintessential IPA, yet used a twist of modern hops, flavors and aromatics,” said Troy Smith, Brewmaster at Belching Beaver. “This hop forward ale pours clear with a nice bubbly head, while dank and tropical fruit aromas jump from the glass. The first sip will tingle your taste buds, and as the bitterness mellows, the flavors of Strata, Galaxy, Mosaic, Citra and Amarillo hops take over. This crisp IPA will dominate the senses and brighten your day.”

Later this year, Belching Beaver will be unveiling a new video series illustrating the theme, “When life happens, create great moments with No Worries IPA.” The first installment will feature shots at a local beach in San Diego, where a surfer breaks his board in the water and ends his session on the beach enjoying a can of No Worries IPA. Fans will be invited to join the No Worries IPA campaign by entering a sweepstakes to win custom Belching Beaver Kegerators or Tourit Cooler Backpacks at select retailers nationwide.

Belching Beaver No Worries IPA will be available year-round across the brewery’s distribution portfolio. To learn more about the new beer as well as other core or special release offerings, visit belchingbeaver.com/beer.

Key facts

Official release date: April 2, 2021

Stats: 6.2% ABV, 45 IBUs

Hops: Strata, Galaxy, Mosaic, Citra, and Amarillo

Beer style: West Coast IPA

U.S. availability: AK, AZ, CA,HI, ID, NE, NV, MN, OR, TX, UT, WA, WI,

Packaging: 16-ounce cans in six-packs

About Belching Beaver Brewery

Launched in 2012, Belching Beaver Brewery evolved from a desire to make great beer and have a ‘Dam Good Time’ doing it. The award-winning craft beer company is focused on two things: First, have a brand that offers quality craft beer, while also being whimsical and fun to inspire good times. Each Belching Beaver beer release carries its own individual style and personality. Second, make beer for everyone and all palates. From easy-drinking Blondes, Triple IPAs, Milk Stouts, Imperial Stouts as well as sours and barrel-aged beers, Belching Beaver Brewery has it! Learn more about Belching Beaver Brewery and its beers at belchingbeaver.com.