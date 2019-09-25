BeerBoard Appoints James Moran as CFO/COO

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – BeerBoard, the leader in real-time data, insights and consumer engagement for the on-premise, has announced that James Moran has been appointed to a dual role of Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operating Officer. Moran, who assumes his new duties on September 16, brings nearly 30 years of financial and operational experience overseeing accounting, business support, and financial planning and analysis.

“I am excited to introduce James Moran to our growing team in the new role of CFO/COO,” said Mark Young, BeerBoard’s founder and CEO. “The company will quickly benefit from his deep experience and expertise. Jim is a great fit for our team and culture, and we are thrilled to have him on board with the BeerBoard Team.”

In his new role at BeerBoard, Moran will be responsible for all financial aspects of the organization in addition to leading post-sale departments in Onboarding, Technical Support, Draft Optimization and Accounting.

He joins BeerBoard following a highly successful 14-year career at Welch Allyn, a leading global medical device manufacturer. Since 2011, he served as FP&A Director in varying roles supporting Reporting and Analysis, Research & Development, Mergers & Acquisitions, Product Category Management, Sales & Operations Planning, Profitability Improvement and Service. Prior to that, Moran was Director of Internal Audit from 2005-2010.

Moran began his professional career at Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP (PwC) in 1992, before leaving as Audit Director in 2005. At PwC, he directed complex public company audit and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance engagements.

Moran is a Certified Public Accountant and a graduate of Siena College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. He serves on the Board of Directors and a variety of committees for Arc of Onondaga.

BeerBoard is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and has offices in New York City, Denver, Minneapolis and Atlanta.

About BeerBoard

BeerBoard is the leader in real-time data, insights and consumer engagement for the on-premise hospitality industry. It manages over $1 billion in draft beer sales annually and 45,000 products through its proprietary data and insights platform. BeerBoard works with the largest retailers and brewers to help them sell more beer and make more money. Installed at thousands of client locations, the company’s services include SmartBar, which generates real-time insights and trend-driven analytics; BeerBoardTV, a digital consumer-facing menu display; BeerBoard Menu, automated print and website menus; and BeerBoard Mobile, a mobile application designed for consumer interaction. BeerBoard’s robust client list features high-profile independent groups and major chain operators across North America. The list includes industry leaders Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters, Twin Peaks, Applebee’s, Mellow Mushroom and BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse. BeerBoard also partners with major brewers for data and insights, including Lagunitas, Heineken, Diageo, Stone, Founders, Pabst, Yuengling, Labatt USA, Genesee, Pyramid and Magic Hat. The company is headquartered in Syracuse, NY, and has offices in New York City, Denver, Minneapolis and Atlanta. For more information, please visit beerboard.com.