BeerAdvocate to Launch New App in April

BOSTON — BeerAdvocate, the world’s oldest and most diverse online beer community, will launch a powerful new app for reviewing ales and lagers in April. Available as a free download via the iTunes App Store and Google Play and featuring a beautiful design from Heavy Craft, Beers by BeerAdvocate is the result of more than a year of research and development. Once live, it will put a database of over 8 million reviews of some 400,000 different beers from 18,000 breweries at your fingertips.

“We’re excited to finally launch the app that our users have been waiting for. Beers will focus exclusively on discovering, reviewing, and tracking beers,” said Todd Alström, founder of BeerAdvocate. “It also brings something to our community that’s been missing: the ability to easily take and share photos of beers as you’re drinking them. I haven’t decided what it’s going to be yet, but I can’t wait to share my first review from the app.”

With Beers by BeerAdvocate, users will be able to review beers, add beers, like and unlike beer reviews, quickly access key details like score, style and alcohol by volume, share pictures of beers, scan barcodes and view glassware suggestions. The app will also offer unprecedented new ways to search, sort and filter brewery beer lists as well as personal beer lists (including performing all three functions simultaneously). Plus, an in-app browser will enable users to view and surf brewery websites without ever leaving the app. Similarly, phone calls to any brewery with a listed number will be possible from within Beers by BeerAdvocate.

Overall, Beers by BeerAdvocate was designed for efficiency and performance. It works with a single bar of signal strength and to a degree will even function offline. Much of the data is stored within the app so in essence, every person who has it installed on their mobile device effectively has a mini version of BeerAdvocate stored locally. And when data is fetched remotely it is cached locally on a user’s device, which makes loading remote data and images very smooth.

In addition to efficiency and performance, Beers by BeerAdvocate was built to be easy to use with intuitive features that you would expect in an app. For example, on iOS, touching or clicking the toolbar scrolls to the top of the current page, while on Android the app supports using the hardware back button. Last but not least, Beers by BeerAdvocate offers users the ability to browse content and search the app without logging in. So when you eventually decide to enter content like a beer review, you can log in on the user tab without losing the context of what you were doing. The beer or review page you were already looking at will still be there unchanged.

For a chance to beta test the app at the end of March, before it becomes available to the public, join the new Respect Beer Society. To learn about all of the perks and to sign up, visit: beeradvocate.com/society

BeerAdvocate

Founded in Boston in 1996, BeerAdvocate is a global, grassroots network, powered by an independent community of enthusiasts and professionals dedicated to supporting and promoting better beer. Started by Jason and Todd Alström, still the sole owners and operators 23 years later, BeerAdvocate welcomes registered members along with millions of new visitors each month, who all contribute in various ways to help make our community the go-to resource for beer. For more information, visit beeradvocate.com and follow @BeerAdvocate on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.