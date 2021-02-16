Beer Kulture and Athletic Brewing Collaborate on Soul Sour Non-Alcoholic Beer

STRATFORD, Conn. and SAN DIEGO — Beer Kulture, the nonprofit organization working to increase diversity and inclusion in the craft beer industry, announced a partnership with Athletic Brewing Company, America’s leading nonalcoholic brewer. The partners will brew and distribute a new, limited-release beer, “Soul Sour,” a refreshing and slightly sour brew for craft beer lovers committed to social change.

Beer Kulture partners with companies and organizations in the beverage industry to increase diversity, inclusion, and equity through humanitarian assistance, educational programs, and compassionate community services. “We’re grateful to partner with Athletic Brewing on our first nonalcoholic beer,” said Latiesha Cook, CEO, and President, Beer Kulture. “Financial support like our Soul Sour collaboration directly enables our efforts to expand diversity, equity, and inclusion within the beer industry through scholarships, internships, and beyond. Soul Sour, and all the people behind it, perfectly embody the Beer Kulture movement and we are excited to release it to Athletic’s community of fans and craft beer lovers everywhere.”

Soul Sour is anchored by the flavors of Blueberry, Lemon, and Mango (BLM). It has a sweet nose and is crisply refreshing, yet the slightly sour finish makes it both vibrant and bright, as well as smooth and tart. Soul Sour features Amarillo, Citra and Mosaic hops along with lemon peel. It is

available starting Tuesday (16), to ship direct to consumers nationwide via athleticbrewing.com.

While most Athletic brewing recipes originate on the brewing floor, Soul Sour was inspired by conversations with Athletic team members who wanted to celebrate the beauty of community and Black culture.

“We wanted to create something that made change for the better in the world we live in today, especially for those who are underrepresented in the craft beer and Black communities,” said Dontrel Flathers. “It’s a chance to not only give soul to the craft beer community, but to emphasize there will always be unity, inclusion, and respect here. That’s the power of soul, and it’s within everyone.”

Athletic partnered with two Portland-based artists, Rachel Gloria and Ryan Adams, who brought Black textile motifs and lettering reminiscent of signage from Southern Soul Food restaurants to create vibrant packaging rooted in Black history.

“When we were approached to work on this beer, we were given a statement that explained the purpose and inspiration behind it. It touched on the lack of representation of Black people in the world of craft brewing, and with us being Mainers and heavily involved in the craft beer community, it really hit home,” said Ryan.

For Rachel, the nod to Soul Food and the commemoration of Black History Month served as catalysts for the creative process. “I pulled my inspiration for the label’s graphics from African mud cloths and Black American quilts. The idea of patchworking motifs together to create harmony is part of my artistic practice and it felt like the right fit for this project.”

“I love the label and creativity from Ryan and Rachel, and it’s been great working with Athletic. I look forward to building on our relationship in the future,” added Latiesha.

About Beer Kulture

Beer Kulture builds trust and strengthens communities by using craft beer to foster inclusion, equity, and diversity. Together, we can change the world – one beer at a time. Learn more at www.beerkulture.com.

About Athletic Brewing

International Beer Challenge 2020 “Brewer of the Year North America”, Athletic Brewing Company is reimagining beer for the modern, active adult. Their great-tasting athletic craft brews let you enjoy the refreshing taste of craft beer, without the alcohol or the hangover. You can enjoy them anytime, anywhere, and still be healthy, active, and at your best; it’s the very reason they started brewing them in the first place. With custom breweries on the East and West coasts, their lineup has earned accolades throughout the industry, even against full-strength beers, including the 2020 World Beer Award Gold medal for Run Wild. To top it all off, as part of the Athletic Brewing “Two for the Trails” initiative, 2% of all sales are donated to causes and organizations that support healthy, outdoor, active living.

Whether you’ve decided to cut alcohol out of your life for good, for a night, or for just one drink, Athletic Brewing Company provides an option without compromises that you’re guaranteed to enjoy.