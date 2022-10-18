Beer Distributors Announce Support for Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

CHICAGO, Illinois – At its annual 85th Annual Convention and Product Showcase, the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) announced a $50,000 donation to the Volunteer Florida Foundation to support relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Ian. The donation comes from the Independent Beer Distributors Relief Fund, which was established five years ago to support the beer family and ensure resources go directly to those most affected by disasters.

“When natural disasters hit our communities, beer distributors band together to help families and businesses who are impacted the most,” said Craig Purser, NBWA President and CEO. “The Independent Beer Distributors Relief Fund is proud that we can provide a support system to help our friends rebuild and restore following Hurricane Ian.”

The Independent Beer Distributors Relief Fund was established in Texas following the destruction of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Funds are disbursed on an as-needed basis and provide immediate relief to members of the beer community. This long-term support system stands ready to help those impacted by this and future disasters. Hurricane Ian was the fifth largest storm to hit the United States, and at least 119 people have already died.

“This fund can only do this important work because of support from distributors across the country. It’s important that in times of need, we pull together to take care of one another and our communities,” Purser added.

Purser joined NBWA Chairman of the Board Peter Heimark, President of Heimark Distributing in California, and representatives from L&F Distributors, LLC in Texas, Owner and Partner Val LaMantia and Ann Cullen, to present the $50,000 check.

