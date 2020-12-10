Beavertown Relaunches Tempus Project with 2 New Beers

LONDON — Beavertown Breweries Tempus Barrel project has returned with a series of new beers focused on seasonality, ‘Terroir’ and taste. Launching on Tuesday 8th December, the first two 375ml beers to be released, The Chariot and The Rule Of Three, will be available to order online, inviting drinkers on a flavourful journey that explores the more wild and mysterious taste of nature. These two new beers are the first of four regular offerings that will be brewed throughout the year, and a further 8 planned, seasonal, special releases.

Created for the more adventurous and curious drinks connoisseur, the new Tempus range is perfect for those who are looking to delve deeper into more unique and unusual flavours. An exciting evolution of beer, Tempus looks to explore the possibilities of brewing with the planning, creation and release of each new beer inspired by the ancient Pagan Wheel of the Year. Like the seasons, each drink will be unique with some brewed and drunk fresh while others will be fermented, preserved or transformed over time.

Taking a step back from widely available and globally sourced ingredients, it looks to a champion locality with each new beer focussed on using local malt, fruit, foraged herbs and most importantly, hops. Using ancient and more organic brewing processes, flavours are more varied and unusual from floral and fruity notes to more savoury delights with the naturality of the beer allowing the drink to continue to develop over time, even in the bottle. An evolutionary step into what beer could be, Tempus beers have multidimensional tastes making the drinks the perfect partner with food.

The first of the new beers, The Chariot is true to Tempus Latin meaning of time. A 5.6% refreshingly balanced Pilsner, its bitter yet softly complex flavour is thanks to its 3-9 month maturing process. Fermented and racked into oak barrels, by allowing time to mature it provides a full-bodied taste with the beer being able to be drunk fresh out the bottle or even allowed to age further after purchase.

Matured or drunk straight from purchase, The Rule of Three 5.8% Mixed fermentation Saison channels the more floral elements of nature. A blend created from multiple barrels, each fermented using Beavertowns constantly evolving house culture, it offers hints of orchard fruit and sourdough.

Logan Plant, CEO and Founder States “Tempus has been a passion project for us for a while, we’re relaunching it alongside 2 new tantalising beers to reach a different audience of people who are conscious about the planet and how their drinks and food is sourced. We’re hoping when each beer is sipped that people take their time with drinking it, carefully pairing it with their food. For us, this experience is about digging a little bit deeper into what the drinking experience can be.”

Pricing:

The Chariot

5.6% “Bretted” Pilsner

RRP: £4.50 per 375ml bottle

Rule of Three

5.8% Mixed fermentation Saison aged in wine barrels for at least 3 months

RRP: £4.50 per 375ml bottle

About Beavertown

Beavertown is dedicated to crafting high quality, innovative beers like Gamma Ray APA or Neck Oil SIPA that appeal to the thirsty masses, as well as more experimental brews from our Tempus Project. From brewing to branding, we believe in creativity in everything we do.