Beavertown Launches Seasonal Tropigamma

LONDON – Liven up your park picnic or garden BBQ this summer with Tropigamma, Beavertown Brewery’s iconic Gamma Ray American pale ale, with real fruit to give it a delicious tropical twist – the perfect brew for sipping in some much-needed sunshine.

Back by popular demand, Tropigamma takes inspiration from Beavertown’s all-round crowd pleaser the much-loved American Pale Ale Gamma Ray. But they’ve added a blend of real fruit pulp during fermentation to create a delicious 5.4% ABV taste explosion. The unique blend of guava, pink papaya, mango, mandarin and peach flavours are amplified by the fact they’ve used real fruit, making for an out-of-this world burst of refreshment, ideal for lazy summer days.

One for Beavertown fans and craft converts alike, this summer beer has been made using a carefully selected blend of fruit pulps to give it a unique flavour like no other. Whether you plan to sip it in the park or take to a gathering with friends during the bank holiday heatwave, Tropigamma is the ideal drink to take you from daytime to evening all summer long.

Pricing via Beavertown webshop:

Single Can 330ml – RRP £2.50

Case of 24 Tropigamma – RRP £55

Mixed case of 24 (Tropigamma, Luchanaut, Gamma Ray & Neck Oil) – RRP £50

Mixed case of 24 (Tropigamma & Gamma Ray) – RRP £55

Park Life Bundle (Tropigamma, Gamma Ray, 1x Yellow Cooler, 1x Ice Bucket, 5x Paper Cups) – £42

About Beavertown

Bevertown is dedicated to crafting high quality, innovative beers like Gamma Ray APA or Neck Oil SIPA that appeal to the thirsty masses, as well as more experimental brews from our Tempus Project. From brewing to branding, we believe in creativity in everything we do.

At Beavertown, we believe beer is more than just a beer, it’s an experience. That’s why, pre-Covid, we hosted weekly Saturday taprooms to give people the chance to taste our carefully crafted beer in its natural habitat, our own Tottenham brewery. We’ll have more news on when our taproom is opening up soon.

Now 9 years old, Beavertown began life on a 650L kit in a BBQ joint in Haggerston. The brewery in Tottenham Hale produces 5500L batches (or 9,000,000 pints a year) and our new home in Enfield – Beaverworld – will allow Beavertown to produce ten times this, a staggering 90,000,000 pints a year.

The official craft beer of Tottenham Hotspur F.C., you can enjoy a crisp pint of your favourite Beavertown brew in our new taproom and microbrewery inside the stadium – the first of its kind.

Winner of 3 gold medals at the International Beer Challenge for core range beers Gamma Ray & Neck Oil.

For More Information:

https://shop.beavertownbrewery.co.uk/