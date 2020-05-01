Beavertown Brewery Launches Nanobot, New 2.8% ‘Super Session’ IPA

LONDON — This week, Beavertown Brewery is launching the latest addition to their award-winning core range. Nanobot, a new low alcohol ‘Super Session’ IPA,is a 2.8% pint-sized powerhouse brewed with Sabro and Simcoe hops, packing it with punchy citrus and juicy tropical top notes. Nanobot was created to give beer fans even greater choice when it comes to their drinking experience, without having to compromise on flavour or quality.

Tune into Beavertown’s Instagram Live Friday 1st May at 4pm for a live tasting with Logan Plant, Founder and CEO.

Logan says: “When Beavertown started we were all about creating punchy, big-hitting beers that people hadn’t had before in the UK. Nowadays, people want even more from their food and drink choices to suit their lifestyle and a lot of the time, that can mean choosing a low ABV or less calories at the expense of something else – flavour. We want to remedy that with Nanobot”.

The addition of oats and wheat to the brew give a fuller, richer mouthfeel, meaning you get a drinking experience like that of a regular 5% IPA. At 97 kcal per can it’s also a lighter option for those who want it, and as always with Beavertown’s core beers it is 100% vegan.

Logan adds: “We always had a May launch in mind, but I feel it’s important now more than ever to provide people with more choice in their drinking experience. While we’re all living in isolation, Nanobot is an exciting new option for those looking to try low ABV beers; a style that’s steadily been growing in popularity already. We hope this launch will give people a bit of a boost and keep us all going until we can return to our beloved pubs”.

To celebrate the launch, Logan will be hosting a real-time Nanobot tasting session on Beavertown’s Instagram Live on Friday at 4pm for a special edition of #4pmWithBeavertown. Beavertown’s Creative Director Nick Dwyer will also be popping in to chat about the inspiration behind the Nanobot artwork.

Beavertown have been hosting a weekly virtual event on a Friday called #4pmWithBeavertown since the beginning of Lockdown as a chance to get together with other beer fans, say cheers and crack open your first ceremonial can of the weekend with a fun activity. Head to www.beavertowncheers.co.uk to join in with the socially distanced fun.

Nanobot will be launching exclusively in Beavertown’s online shop today, priced at £1.90 per can.

It’s also in 230 Sainsbury’s stores across the UK from Saturday 2nd May. Find the list of stores on the Beavertown website at: https://www.beavertownbrewery.co.uk/nss/

About Beavertown

Beavertown is dedicated to crafting high quality, innovative beers like Gamma Ray APA or Neck Oil SIPA that appeal to the thirsty masses, as well as more experimental brews from our Tempus Project. From brewing to branding, we believe in creativity in everything we do. At Beavertown, we believe beer is more than just a beer, it’s an experience; which is why we host a weekly Saturday taproom to give people the chance to taste our carefully crafted beer in its natural habitat, our own Tottenham brewery. Now seven years old, Beavertown began life on a 650L kit in a BBQ joint in Haggerston, currently brewing in 5500L batches producing around 9,000,000 pints a year with a new brewery opening in March 2020 capable of 90,000,000 pints!. The official craft beer of Tottenham Hotspur F.C., you can enjoy a crisp pint of your favourite Beavertown brew in our new taproom and microbrewery inside the stadium – the first of its kind. Winner of 2 gold medals at the International Beer Challenge for core range beers Gamma Ray & Neck Oil.