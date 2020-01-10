Bear Republic Releases Challenge Series #19 Hazy IPA

CLOVERDALE, Calif. —  Bear Republic Brewing Company’s newest release is Challenge Series #19, a hazy IPA ale with a fruit-forward and juicy character. This only-brewed once hazy IPA is hopped with Chinook, Calypso, Comet and Bravo for citrusy finish.

“Challenge #19 is all about maximum fruit flavor and aroma using a distinct hop blend. This recipe yielded excellent flavors and aroma of musky melon, ruby red grapefruit, and reminds me of peeling a fresh tangerine. No fruit was added– just a little bit of hops in the boil, and a metric boatload in the whirlpool and dry hop additions,” said Bear Republic Brewmaster Roger Herpst. “If you’re looking for a crowd pleaser, look no further than Challenge Series #19.”

Challenge Series #19 has a malt base of Two-Row, Superior Oat Malt, White Wheat Malt and Bru Malt. The Barbarian Yeast produces an ale with enhanced citrus flavors to go along with a healthy full body experience.  A true hazy IPA Challenge Series #19 is available in four packs of 16 oz. cans in limited quantities in stores and Bear Republic brewpub in Rohnert Park, CA. Find Challenge Series #19 in stores next week. Expect a new Challenge Series release soon.

Founded by the Norgrove family nearly a quarter of a century ago, Bear Republic Brewing Company is one of the largest independent craft brewers in the United States. Visit www.bearrepublic.com/bear-tracker to find out how close you are to Bear Republic brews.

Challenge Series #19

ABV: 6.9% – IBU: 90

Tasting Notes:

Featured Hops: Chinook, Calypso, Comet, Bravo

Malts: Two-Row, Superior Oat Malt, White Wheat Malt, Bru Malt

Yeast: Barbarian

Overall: This recipe yielded excellent flavors and aroma of musky melon, ruby red grapefruit, and evokes the scent of a freshly peeled tangerine. Available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans

