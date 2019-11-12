Bear Republic Brewing Releases Challenge Series #90 German Connection

CLOVERDALE, Calif.— Bear Republic Brewing Company’s newest Challenge Series release is #90 German Connection, inspired by German-origin ales and Gene Hackman’s slick driving skills. This only-brewed once ale is aggressively hopped with 4.5 pounds per barrel of Mandarina Bavaria, Huell Melon, Hallertau Blanc for citrusy and fruity aromatics.

“What makes the German Connection so dope? It’s all the German we put in it: yeast, hops and malt. After the first sip you’ll wonder where is the sauerbraten?” remarked Bear Republic Brewmaster Roger Herpst. “You don’t need to be Gene Hackman to enjoy this potent ale, just stop by the pubs or your favorite beverage retailer to make your connection.”

German Connection has a malt base of pilsner malt, white wheat and carabelge. The pilsner malt provides a clean canvas for the tropical hops to play with our favorite strain of fruity Kolsch yeast. Challenge Series #90 German Connection is available in four packs of 16 oz. cans in limited quantities in stores and both Bear Republic brewpubs in Sonoma County. Find German Connection in stores now because our next Challenge Series release is coming soon.

Founded by the Norgrove family nearly a quarter of a century ago, Bear Republic Brewing Company is one of the largest independent craft brewers in the United States. Visit www.bearrepublic.com/bear-tracker to find out how close you are to Bear Republic brews.

Challenge Series #90 German Connection