Bear Republic Brewing Company Releases Challenge Series #11 Double Brut IPA

CLOVERDALE, Calif. — Bear Republic Brewing Company’s newest release is Challenge Series #11 Double Brut IPA, a juicy, hop-friendly challenger, part of an entirely new series of Bear Republic canned ales. Late hop additions of over four pounds per barrel of Citra and Galaxy hops set the pace for this 8 percent ABV ale. The juicy start of this beer ends bone dry. The Challenge Series of ales executes an entirely fresh perspective on Bear Republic ales by showcasing recipes inspired by modern taste trends.

“Historical competitive racing serves as the blueprint behind the Challenge Series because each ale within the series is designed to be a fresh take on trending styles. Nationally, Racer 5 is recognized as a leading IPA brand, and Bear Republic Brewing Co. isn’t afraid to go beyond our flagship ale. We think Brut IPA as its own master and we’re very interested on how #11 will be received by craft beer fans,” master brewer Peter Kruger said.

Bear Republic Brewing Company created the Challenge Series to pay homage to the iconic qualities of beer and racing. Both share several traits, unique art, friendly competition, respect for other teams, individuals on the track and appreciation for supporters. The Challenge Series will have a new release every 30-45 days, each release will have unique label to match the small batch recipe of the liquid inside. The beer will be bold and bright, expect labels to echo the vibrant spirit of the competitive racing world. Like the craft beer industry, racing has distinct colors, patterns, track formations, modern and timeless groups leading the teams.

Challenge Series #11 label art direction is provided by CEO and brewmaster Richard G. Norgrove and designed by Jason Roberson. Richard’s wealth of knowledge of the craft beer landscape and racing has given life to one of the most refined craft brewers in the nation. Not bad for a guy who started Bear Republic Brewing Co. as a homebrewer!

Designed to be less bitter than traditional west coast IPAs, #11 is the perfect accomplice to induce good times. Available on the week of March 25, Challenge Series #11 will be available in limited quantities. Look for Challenge Series #11 Double Brut IPA in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans. The ale is available at both Bear Republic locations in Rohnert Park and Healdsburg, California.

Founded by the Norgrove family nearly a quarter of a century ago, Bear Republic Brewing Company is one of the largest independent craft brewers in the United States. With a constantly growing portfolio of craft ales, Bear Republic maintains a reputation for creating undeniably tasty beverages featuring rich flavor profiles to complement your adventurous lifestyle. Visit www.bearrepublic.com/bear-tracker to find out how close you are to Bear Republic brews.

Challenge Series #11 Double Brut IPA

ABV: 8 percent

IBUs: <15

Color: Golden

Featured Hops: Citra and Galaxy

Malts: 2-row, white wheat and crystal

Yeast: BRBC Ale Yeast

