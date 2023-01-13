Beachwood Brewing Releases New Specialty West Coast IPA, Hop Jitsu

LONG BEACH & HUNTINGTON BEACH, California – Beachwood has brewed Hop Jitsu as a specialty draft-only for 11 years. In 2022, they released it as a super-limited release in their Chalkboard Series (packaged cans only available in-house). Because of how excited people were to be able to get it in cans, they are dropping it in a BIG way to kick off 2023 as their first monthly specialty release. Hop Jitsu was Beachwood’s first beer to feature Citra hops, which were relatively new to the market at the time of its inception. The Citra/Amarillo hop profile is now considered a classic combo by many IPA enthusiasts.

Tasting Notes:

Peach, tangerine, resin

HOPS: Citra, Amarillo

MALT: American 2-row

7.1% ABV | 62 IBUs

$15.99 4-pk of 16 oz cans

Will be available on draft and in cans at all Beachwood locations plus coming soon to a local craft beer shop for distribution.

About Beachwood Brewing

Beachwood Brewing, an independent brewery since 2011, is designed to meet the growing demands with a diverse lineup of core beers, including distinctive West Coast-style IPAs, seasonal favorites, and limited releases. Beachwood has a full-scale production facility and multiple locations in Southern California. Across their locations, people come for the beer and stay for the community.

For More Information:

https://shop.beachwoodbrewing.com/collections/beachwood-brewing/products/hop-jitsu-case-6-x-4pk-16oz-cans