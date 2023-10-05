Beachwood Brewing Opens in 2ND & PCH Long Beach

This October, Beachwood Brewing opens a new location in Long Beach located in the heart of 2ND & PCH. Just steps from Long Beach’s scenic Alamitos Bay Marina and local farmers markets, this new outdoor tasting room will feature an innovative lineup of house beers, including distinctive West Coast IPAs and seasonal favorites, plus hard seltzers.

“We’ve been working on this location since 2019, but COVID delayed the project significantly. A tasting room just makes sense – it’s an open, outdoor tasting room, in a busy retail plaza in our own backyard” Gabriel Gordon – Co-Owner of Beachwood Brewing. The expansion extends Beachwood’s footprint from their flagship Beachwood in downtown on The Promenade to the Marina, another heavily trafficked section of Long Beach.

The cozy outdoor patio is dog friendly, has two bar top sections to hang out with your favorite Beachwood bartender and heaters to keep you warm from the evening cool, ocean breeze.

Seating is first-come, first-served and if you want food, you can pick up from its neighboring restaurants at 2ND & PCH.

Beachwood Brewing 2ND & PCH is located at 6430 E. Pacific Coast Hwy, Suite 140 Long Beach, CA 90803 and is open Monday-Saturday from 11:30am – 8:30pm & Sunday 11:30am – 7:00pm.

About Beachwood

Beachwood Brewing, whose first chapter included a celebrated restaurant and beer bar in Seal Beach, began its first Brewery and Taproom in downtown Long Beach on The Promenade in 2011. Beachwood owners Gabriel Gordon, Lena Perelman, and Julian Shrago have continued to expand Beachwood’s footprint in 2015 with The Blendery, a tasting room by reservation only creating beers inspired by the Belgian Lambic tradition. Summer of 2022, they opened a taproom in the Bixby Knolls neighborhood, with the plan to operate a distillery for handcrafted spirits. Beachwood’s newest footprint will be an outdoor tasting room in the heart of 2ND & PCH, just steps from Long Beach’s scenic Alamitos Bay Marina, expected to open by September 2023 serving its award-winning local beer. Today, Beachwood has a full-scale production facility, a pizzeria and multiple taprooms in Southern California including locations in Long Beach, Huntington Beach, and Garden Grove.

For More Information:

https://beachwoodbrewing.com/