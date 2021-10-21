Beach Juice Adds Patrick Brane to Lead Sales

Beach Juice, known for its laid-back, fun-loving brand of canned roses and cocktails, announced that its added industry vet Patrick Brane as vice president for sales, a key hire at a moment when the company has built considerable momentum in the Ready-to-Drink category. As vice president for sales, Brane will manage wholesaler relationships and continue Beach Juice’s expansion to new markets and retailers nationally.

“Patrick’s professional track record reflects what an incredible talent he is in our industry,” said Beach Juice Co-Founder and CEO Dave Stutz. “Patrick will be the point guard of our sales team, working to deliver a unified message in all markets. He will help us continue the momentum we’ve built by executing our strategy of delivering customers with fun, easy-going sustainable canned cocktails and contribute to our growth well into the future.

“This is an exciting time for our company and our customers and we are thrilled to have Patrick join the team to be a part of this with us,” added Stutz.

Brane joins Beach Juice having most recently served as national sales manager for global specialty beverage importer Artisanal Imports. While there, he led go-to-market strategies for 22 international suppliers and created Artisanal Import’s first retail chain account team that consistently delivered double-digit growth.

Prior to his success at Artisanal, Brane earned a reputation as a rising star while managing the BACARDI USA portfolio for TEAM Enterprises. During that time, Brane became the only employee to win the National 5G Performance Award on two separate occasions.

Brane looks back on those years with BACARDI and sees that experience attracting him to dive in with Beach Juice.

“There is no doubt that I missed the spirits side of the business,” said Brane. “It’s exhilarating to join an amazing team like we have at Beach Juice, one full of dedicated people working on a portfolio of unparalleled products. I’m ready to match their energy and enthusiasm for our work and build upon their impressive growth trajectory. I learned a long time ago that the dream is free but the hustle is sold separately, and these guys ooze this.”

Brane will have some of the industry’s most talked about products to work with at Beach Juice, including a new 100-calorie, zero-sugar Beach Juice Vodka Lemonade and a rare, 90-point rated wine in a can, Beach Juice Rosé.

For More Information:

https://beachjuice.co/