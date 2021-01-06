Baxter Brewing’s Ice Storm of ’98 Hits Shelves 23 Years After Notorious Storm Hit Maine

Lewiston, ME – Baxter Brewing Company’s Winter NEIPA, Ice Storm of ’98, will hit shelves 23 years after the historical storm made landfall in Maine. The latest in Baxter’s seasonal offerings pays homage to the infamous winter storm that besieged the northeast United States and Canada more than two decades ago, and the resolute spirit of the Mainers that endured.

“[This] was a fun beer to develop,’ says Baxter Quality Director, Merritt Waldron. “We are using new school hopping techniques in order to drive tropical and juicy hop aromas.”

“The goal was to make a New England IPA for New Englanders,” Waldron adds. “Those who survived the ice storm of ‘98 know that Maine winters can be long and hard. We think the result will make you think of warmer days to come.”

Head Brewer, Justin Blouin, elaborated on the unconventional brewing process used to create Ice Storm’s lush character, which includes “cooling [the] wort from kettle to whirlpool to extract less alpha from the hops.”

“Ice Storm of ’98 has been one of the most interesting projects I have been a part of here at Baxter,” says Blouin.” “I am looking forward to sharing it with all Baxter fans because it should be considered a consistent, ‘go-to’ beer for the masses.”

For Baxter President Jenn Lever, the beer’s resonance with history is it’s most indelible quality. “Ice Storm of ’98 represents the tenacity of this state and its people. If you didn’t live through it, you are sure to have heard about it. We made this beer to be big, bold, and hazy, to honor mother nature and all that winter in Maine can encompass.”

Ice Storm of ‘98 (5.8% ABV) will be available in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans from January through March wherever Baxter Brewing products are sold. It may also be ordered online at baxterbrewing.com for curbside pick-up at The Pub in the historical Bates Mill building in Lewiston.

About Baxter Brewing Company

Baxter Brewing Company is the fourth-largest brewery in Maine by volume and is the first brewery in New England to offer its entire lineup exclusively in cans. Baxter brews beer for a sense of adventure, with grit and integrity. Enjoy these all-season, any-weather beers at The Pub (next door to the Baxter Brewery in the historic Lewiston Bates Mill) or on the trail (during an outdoor event produced by Baxter Outdoors). The Baxter family of beers, spearheaded by flagship brew, Stowaway IPA, has propelled Baxter Brewing to its current standing as an award-winning, 20K-barrel brewery and central Maine business staple.

To learn more, please visit www.baxterbrewing.com.

For more information: https://www.baxterbrewing.com/our-beers/ice-storm-of-98/