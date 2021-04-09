Baxter Brewing Updates Out Of Range Blueberry Ale

Lewiston, ME – More space, more adventure, more blueberry. Baxter’s Summer seasonal, Out of Range, is making its return in April, and – as its name implies – reminding imbibers to get out and escape into nature. For Baxter Brewing Director of Sales, Brian DeVinney, that meant a recent, chance trip through eastern Maine.

“As I was driving through Eastport through all of the native blueberry fields for the first time, I couldn’t help but notice I was literally out of range. Sorry, bad ‘dad’ joke,” DeVinney says with a laugh. He went on to define out of range as being a time “when no cellular service is an opportunity instead of a frustration. A chance to go out and do something.”

Known for famously celebrating their home state, Baxter saw a natural progression with this year’s Out of Range, heightening its call to nature, and augmenting the beer’s star ingredient: Maine blueberries.

“We built this beer to satisfy beer drinkers who want to explore a quintessential Maine fruit,” says Baxter Brewing President Jenn Lever. “In a time where we all want more of one another, more of what makes us happy, we enriched the beer to be more blueberry than ever before.”

Add a mild March in New England to the mix, and many of the team members at Baxter are already looking forward to a fun and relaxing summer. “I can’t think of a better beer to pair with summer activities,” says Communications Manager Tony Grassi. “We’re in the midst of organizing a number of fun events with Baxter Outdoors, and with all this added blueberry, Out of Range will be the perfect beer to cool off with after a race or a long swim.”

Enhancing the seasonal fun, the Baxter sales team was invited to create Spotify playlists of their favorite summer songs to be featured on Baxter’s website. Northern Maine Territory Sales Rep, Devin Smith, chose a modern list featuring diverse acts from Deep Blue Something to Anderson .Paak. Smith shared his exuberance for the updated blueberry ale. “I am super excited to go to market with this flavorful [and] thirst-quenching beer,” said Smith. “It is everything your looking for without being too sweet while honoring our favorite summer fruit.”

Out of Range Blueberry Ale (4.5% ABV) will be available in draft and 6-packs of 12-ounce cans in select accounts across Baxter Brewing’s distribution network.

About Baxter Brewing Company

Baxter Brewing Company is the third-largest brewery in Maine by volume and is the first brewery in New England to offer its entire lineup exclusively in cans. Baxter brews beer for a sense of adventure, with grit and integrity. Enjoy these all-season, any-weather beers at The Pub (next door to the Baxter Brewery in the historic Lewiston Bates Mill) or on the trail (during an outdoor event produced by Baxter Outdoors). The Baxter family of beers, spearheaded by flagship brew, Stowaway IPA, has propelled Baxter Brewing to its current standing as an award-winning, 20K-barrel brewery and central Maine business staple.

For More Information:

https://www.baxterbrewing.com