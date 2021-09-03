Baxter Brewing Releases Firestack Red IPA

Lewiston, ME – Just in time for September, Baxter Brewing Company announces the return of its fall seasonal Red IPA, Firestack (6.3% ABV). Hitting shelves and draft lines throughout Maine this week, this year’s run will be packaged in 12-ounce cans, as well as half-barrels for draft.

“A Red IPA that we have loved internally from the beginning of its development,” says Baxter President, Jenn Lever, “we are excited to bring this back with greater keg availability this year. For us, Firestack means more bonfires, cooler nights and some of our favorite times in Maine!”

Last year’s inaugural batch was lauded for its balanced flavor, aggressive hop profile and sweet finish. The beer’s most distinct characteristic, however, remains its ruby-red hue. Quality Director, Merritt Waldron, states the beer’s notable color comes from the addition of an unusual malt. “It’s an interesting, unique malt called Red X. It lends the beer [its] red hue and also gives it passion-fruit flavors.” Waldron goes on to say Firestack drinkers will find berry, pine and citrus hop notes supported by a firm, malt backbone reminiscent of caramel and bread crust in this year’s offering.

Brewed with Columbus, Galaxy and Mosaic hops, Firestack Red IPA is further dry-hopped with added Galaxy and Mosaic, and malted with 2-Row, Crystal 60, Carared, Cara Steam and Malted Rye in addition to Red X. Firestack will be available from now until late October wherever Baxter Brewing products are sold in Maine.

About Baxter Brewing Company

Baxter Brewing Company is the third-largest brewery in Maine by volume and is the first brewery in New England to offer its entire lineup exclusively in cans. Baxter brews beer for a sense of adventure, with grit and integrity. Enjoy these all-season, any-weather beers at The Pub (next door to the Baxter Brewery in the historic Lewiston Bates Mill) or on the trail (during an outdoor even produced by Baxter Outdoors). The Baxter family of beers, spearheaded by flagship brew, Stowaway IPA, has propelled Baxter Brewing to its current standing as an award-winning, 20K-barrel brewery and central Maine business staple.

For More Information:

https://www.baxterbrewing.com/