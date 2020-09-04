Baxter Brewing Company Releases Firestack Red IPA

LEWISTON, Maine — Baxter Brewing Company is set to launch their new Fall seasonal, Firestack, on September 3rd, 2020. A departure from the Festbier and pumpkin-spiced brews typical of Autumn, Firestack is a 6.3% ABV Red IPA with an aggressive hop profile, medium body, and slightly sweet finish.

“Firestack felt like the perfect way to give respect to some of the best times of Fall in Maine. Cold, crisp nights, fires until dawn paired with great beer. This is my favorite seasonal in our rebrand,” says Baxter Brewing President, Jenn Lever.

As a Red IPA, Firestack references a traditional India Pale Ale with flavorful hops, an intense bouquet of red berries and caramel, yet with the body and color of an amber ale. It’s ruby-hued tint speaks to the impending shorter days and early evening sunsets that signal the onset of Fall.

For Head Brewer Justin Blouin, Firestack is the culmination of years perfecting an original recipe delicately nuanced yet perfectly balanced. “It is an emotional project for me because the idea for this beer essentially started when I took the ‘Beer 101’ course that was offered at Baxter in Fall of 2013 through the USM Lewiston/Auburn campus,” says Blouin. “For me this beer has been a work in progress since starting here at Baxter, always making small improvements to make it more approachable.”

Firestack Red IPA will be available in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans through October 2020 wherever Baxter Brewing products are sold. It may also be ordered online at baxterbrewing.com for curbside pick-up at The Pub in the historical Bates Mill building in Lewiston.



About Baxter Brewing Company

Baxter Brewing Company is the third-largest brewery in Maine by volume and is the first brewery in New England to offer its entire lineup exclusively in cans. Baxter brews beer for a sense of adventure, with grit and integrity. Enjoy these all-season, any-weather beers at The Pub (next door to the Baxter Brewery in the historic Lewiston Bates Mill) or on the trail (during an outdoor even produced by Baxter Outdoors). The Baxter family of beers, spearheaded by flagship brew, Stowaway IPA, has propelled Baxter Brewing to its current standing as an award-winning, 20K-barrel brewery and central Maine business staple. To learn more, please visit www.baxterbrewing.com.

