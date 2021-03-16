Baxter Brewing Brings Back ‘Muddy Boots,’ Honors Women’s History Month

LEWISTON, Maine — In honor of Women’s History Month, Baxter Brewing Company has just released this year’s batch of Muddy Boots Trail Mix Brown Ale. Based on a recipe by Baxter Brewing President, Jenn Lever, Muddy Boots debuted in 2020 as part of the brewery’s philanthropic “Passion Project” beer series. The beer’s name is a play on the Pink Boots Society with an homage to the state of Maine.

“The pilot version of this beer was the very first beer I ever brewed in 2017,” says Lever. “Add a pair of our favorite boots from our favorite state, and you have a beer we all look forward to.”

For non-production members of Baxter’s team, this year’s run of Muddy Boots represents a new opportunity to venture onto the brew floor and be a direct part of the beer’s creation. New Hampshire Territory Sales Manager, Becca Hardin, took part in this year’s brew. “Being given the opportunity to assist on brew days isn’t always an option, but with Muddy Boots, it’s a priority,” says Hardin. “Pairing that opportunity with [the beer] being featured in our ‘Passion Project’ series shows that there are no limits for women in this industry.”

Sarah Towsley, who directs Baxter’s Human Resources, also recognizes the unique opportunity to pull away from daily duties to take part in the collaborative process. “Muddy Boots Trail Mix is extremely special. It’s not just because my role doesn’t typically offer me the chance to brew, but because I’m helping to make an inspirational product, alongside women who motivate me, in an industry we are all passionate about.”

Muddy Boots Trail Mix is a 7% ABV Brown Ale made with raisins, dark chocolate, and natural peanut flavor. The latest in Baxter’s series of philanthropic beer projects, a portion of the proceeds will go The Pink Boots Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities for women in the beer industry.

“There’s something more refreshing about drinking a beer created for a cause,” adds Towsley. “Muddy Boots is an extremely delicious example of what women in the beer industry achieve together with [the] hope other women will be encouraged to go for their dream jobs in beer.”

Muddy Boots is now available across Baxter Brewing’s Maine distribution footprint.

About Baxter Brewing Company

Baxter Brewing Company is the third-largest brewery in Maine by volume and is the first brewery in New England to offer its entire lineup exclusively in cans. Baxter brews beer for a sense of adventure, with grit and integrity. Enjoy these all-season, any-weather beers at The Pub (next door to the Baxter Brewery in the historic Lewiston Bates Mill) or on the trail (during an outdoor event produced by Baxter Outdoors). The Baxter family of beers, spearheaded by flagship brew, Stowaway IPA, has propelled Baxter Brewing to its current standing as an award-winning, 20K-barrel brewery and central Maine business staple.

To learn more, please visit www.baxterbrewing.com.