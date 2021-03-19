Baxter Brewing Adds Coastal Haze IPA to Year-Round Lineup

LEWISTON, Maine — A new addition to the Baxter family of core beers will make its debut later this month. Coastal Haze [5.9% ABV] will be the brewery’s year-round hazy IPA offering, and the fifth in the brewery’s core lineup.

“The development of Coastal Haze was a fun process,” says Baxter Brewing Quality Director, Merritt Waldron. “ We took what we learned from using new hoping techniques in Ice Storm of ’98 and applied them to Coastal Haze. [It’s] packed full of Citra, Mosaic, and Loral hops that provide notes of bright citrus, stone fruit, and berries.”

For Director of Sales, Brian DeVinney, the release of Coastal Haze represents a much-earned reward in patience, as the brand went through several tweaks before its first run. “Our production team has been working hard to fine tune the recipe, and we are really excited to bring it to market and get it into people’s hands.”

“We have been talking about Coastal Haze since I came on board last Summer,” adds DeVinney. “The feedback on the branding from our distributor partners and retailers has been very positive. Our sales team feels like we’re on the verge of something very special with the release of this beer.”

Coastal Haze will join Logger Road, Staycation Land lager, Couple More Miles IPA, and Stowaway IPA in Baxter’s core brand portfolio. Coming off the heels of Baxter’s successful Ice Storm of ’98 Winter NEIPA campaign, brewery President Jenn Lever is confident that consumers will laud their new year-round beer as much as their latest seasonal: “We could not be more excited to follow up Ice Storm of ’98 with a beer that will quench the thirst of those fans, and bring them a year-round product that rounds out our lineup in a whole new way!”

Coastal Haze will be available next week in half- and sixth-barrels, and in 6- and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans across Baxter Brewing’s distribution network.

Baxter Brewing Company is the third-largest brewery in Maine by volume and is the first brewery in New England to offer its entire lineup exclusively in cans. Baxter brews beer for a sense of adventure, with grit and integrity. Enjoy these all-season, any-weather beers at The Pub (next door to the Baxter Brewery in the historic Lewiston Bates Mill) or on the trail (during an outdoor even produced by Baxter Outdoors). The Baxter family of beers, spearheaded by flagship brew, Stowaway IPA, has propelled Baxter Brewing to its current standing as an award-winning, 20K-barrel brewery and central Maine business staple.

