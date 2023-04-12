Bavarian IPA is New Name for Chuckanut New World Ale

Once Chuckanut Brewery heard about the growing trend in the German craft brewing scene to use the name Bavarian IPA (BIPA) there was a realization that Chuckanut New World Hop Ale was just that. Using new world hops and malts from the Bavaria region in Germany Chuckanut’s New World has been renamed as Chuckanut Bavarian IPA (or BPA for short). The new German varietals, Calista and Ariana, hops are blended with Weyermann Pilsner & Barke Munich Malts to create an easy-drinking, aromatic IPA style of ale. Most traditional IPA styles were started in England and the USA but this new style comes out of Germany!

Bavarian IPA is a more subtle IPA than other IPA’s due to the use of German hops and the terroir that it imparts on the IPA style. The bitterness level is slight but the hops impart a citrusy flavor and aroma. BIPA is great with slow-roasted pork, bratwurst, veal or a fresh salad! Blonde in color, with a sessionable 5.1% ABV, Bavarian IPA is a great any-time of-day beer. Find it now at both Chuckanut locations and selected accounts in the NW on tap or in cans.

Chuckanut Brewery brews award winning Lagers and Ales and has won Large Brewery of the Year at WA BeerAwards 2017, 2019 and 2021 and Small Brewery at the GABF 2011. The production facility and Tap Room is in Skagit Valley at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington, WA. Chuckanut Brewery’s P. Nut Beer Hall is at 920 SE Caruthers St, Portland. Both locations welcome guests of all ages and have indoor and outdoor seating!

