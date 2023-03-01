Barstool Sports and Phusion Projects Unveil Pirate Water, the Alcohol Industry’s Newest Ready-To-Drink Malt Beverage Brand

Barstool personalities, Kevin Clancy, John Feitelberg, Brianna Chickenfry, Grace O’Malley, & Dana Beers have been tapped to promote the new ready-to-drink malt beverage brand

From the makers of Four Loko and Mamitas, Pirate Water hits stores nationwide

CHICAGO, IL and NEW YORK – Barstool Sports, the most influential sports, lifestyle and entertainment media brand on the internet and Phusion Projects, the creators of the popular Four Loko line of malt beverages and Mamitas tequila seltzer, are excited to announce the launch of their newest creation, Pirate Water. The refreshing, ready-to-drink malt beverage brand comes in a 16oz can featuring four delicious flavors including Sex on the Beach, Margarita, Miami Vice, and Bahama Mama. Plus, with an ABV of 10%, Pirate Water packs a punch that’s perfect for any party.

The marketing push will feature some of Barstools’ most popular and beloved talent – Kevin Clancy & John Feitelberg, stars of the leading comedy podcast, KFC Radio, Brianna Chickenfry & Grace O’Malley, hosts of the internet’s beloved PlanBri Uncut, and Dana Beers, best known for his “Zillion Beers” merch line that was a viral sensation, will be leading the charge to promote Pirate Water. Check out the video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CpBHcX5jWNc/

The launch month will include a slew of experiential marketing events including:

February 28: A treasure hunt in Los Angeles, New York City, and Boston inviting Barstool fans to connect directly with Barstool talent at surprise locations and have a chance to win prizes and more. And, Barstool will be releasing exclusive Pirate Water merchandise available on store.barstoolsports.com.

March 16: Brianna Chickenfry & Grace O’Malley will host a Pirate Water Spring Break Party at Rock Bar Day Club in Ft. Lauderdale (tickets available at the link below).

March 19: A cast of Barstool talent will head to Boston to participate in the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade, cruising through the streets on a Pirate Water branded duck boat to celebrate the launch of the brand.

“This is the most excited we’ve been to work with a brand thus far,” said Brianna Chickenfry, co-host of PlanBri Uncut. “Phusion has given us a ton of creative direction in integrating this product into ours and our audiences’ styles. We can’t wait to share it with the world and watch it explode.”

“Pirate Water is both phenomenal and affordable, it only makes sense for us to make it our drink of choice,” said Grace O’Malley, co-host of PlanBri Uncut.

“If you want to start a party you only need one thing: Pirate Water,” said John “Feits” Feitelberg, co-host of KFC Radio.

“We love our partnership with the team at Barstool,” said Jaisen Freeman, co-founder/CEO Phusion Projects. “They’re the largest and most relevant media property out right now. We’ve been working with them for a few years and have seen how their reach not only hits our core consumer, but also converts to product sales. We’re very excited for this launch and to partner together for years to come.”

Phusion and Barstool Sports have been partners for over two years, integrating their Mamitas and Four Loko brands into several of Barstool’s franchises including PlanBri Uncut, Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley, & Neighborhood Eats with Rone.

Barstool Sports’ ability to create and promote branded beverages has become a hallmark of the company’s marketing strategy. By tapping into its loyal and engaged fan base across different Barstool franchises, the media empire and its talent are able to connect with audiences on a deeper level, while providing new and exciting products. Barstool has a proven track record of successfully launching co-branded beverages, such as Spittin’ Chiclets’ #1 flavored vodka in North America, Pink Whitney, and Big Deal Brewing, its new super-premium golden ale. More recently, Barstool launched Stella Blue Coffee, a new coffee brand inspired by Dan “Big Cat” Katz, host of the #1 sports podcast in the country, Pardon My Take.

Pirate Water is available nationally at retailers including Gopuff, Walmart, HEB, Racetrac, Jewel-Osco, Circle K and many more. So, next time you’re hanging out with friends, hitting the town, or finding your next adventure, be sure to grab a can of Pirate Water and let the good times roll!

Link to purchase Pirate Water Spring Break Launch Party tickets: https://www.tixr.com/groups/briandgracepool/events/bri-grace-s-pool-party-61245