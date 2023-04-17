BarrelHouse Brewing Co. Takes Ownership of the Historic Sherwood Field Hangar Property

PASO ROBLES, Calif.— BarrelHouse Brewing Co. is proud to announce its expansion in Paso Robles, CA, through their purchase of THE HANGAR. This historic property is on the corner of Niblick Road and Creston Road. The plans for THE HANGAR Project will bring excitement and variety to this expanding area of Paso Robles.

BarrelHouse Brewing Co. is excited to write the next chapter in their history with the creation of THE HANGAR. This legendary 10-acre property, nestled within East Paso Robles, will become the home to their all-new production facility.

“We are bringing the Good People, Good Times and Great Beer that started in Tin City and expanding it to this amazing new location,” stated Jason Carvalho, BarrelHouse Brewing Co. Owner/Founder.

THE HANGAR project consists of 100,000 square feet of conditioned space on 10 acres of property, which will house a larger brewhouse, new packaging equipment and will allow for the much-needed expansion of production. This updated brewing facility will be even more efficient, utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and eco-friendly solar, water and CO2 technology.

“BarrelHouse Brewing Co. strives to be good stewards of our environment while crafting high-quality, balanced beers,” stated Jason Carvalho.

The 5-year vision for THE HANGAR includes an open market concept utilizing the 1940s hangar and surrounding grounds to service the growing population on Paso Robles’s east side. The dream is to partner with the very best local purveyors and artisans, showcasing the premium foods, beverages, and services the area has to offer while locals can enjoy community with family and friends.

The charm of THE HANGAR’s legacy stretches back to the golden age of aviation. Built in 1940 by the Army Corp. of Engineers, the original hangar was the Central Coast base of operations for the US Army Air Force and Navy during World War II. After the war, multiple generations of working families were employed by the Ennis Paper Company on these grounds, creating a unique history in Paso Robles that needs to be shared.

BarrelHouse’s design vision will showcase this colorful history (including actual vintage airplanes and printer presses) while creating a spectacular new community experience. THE HANGAR Project is a unique tribute to local history, deepening the roots of BarrelHouse Brewing Co. in the community that it calls home.

BarrelHouse Brewing Co., the largest American family-owned Brewery on the Central Coast, is dedicated to producing premium quality craft beer while bringing the community together. THE HANGAR is an exciting new opportunity to further build BarrelHouse Brewing Co.’s promise of bringing together Good People, Good Times and Great Beer, where everyone is welcome.

For More Information:

https://barrelhousebrewing.com/thehangar