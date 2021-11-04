Barrel House Z’s Swear Jar Milk Porter Returns

WEYMOUTH, Massachusetts – There’s no doubt that Mother Nature’s cruel winter ways are fast approaching. Last week’s Nor’easter made that abundantly clear. Lots of salty language was overheard at chaotic intersections, during power outages, and while viewing damage from downed trees.

Good thing a fresh batch of Swear Jar Milk Porter 6.8% is releasing just when we need it most.

Swear Jar is brimming with deep chocolate-y notes. Heaps of chocolate and pale chocolate malt build an intense cocoa base. The malt bill also lends roastiness for depth of flavor + smidge of bitterness. There’s a good, balanced sweet spot in each sip. Lactose adds layer of comforting complexity with a kiss of creamy coffee ice cream.

Swear Jar Milk Porter 6.8% is available on draft and in 16 oz. 4-packs at Barrel House Z and in select accounts.

About Barrel House Z

Founded in 2016, Barrel House Z is a brewery & taproom built around creatively conceived, small-batch beer and craft hard seltzer. Taproom and beer garden are open:

– Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 4-9:00pm

– Saturday 12-9:00 pm

– Sunday 12-6:00 pm

