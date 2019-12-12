Barrel House Z to Release Nessie Mulled Cranberry Kettle Sour

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Nessie, sour belle of the cranberry bog, will release at Barrel House Z on Saturday, 12/14. The BHZ taproom is opening an hour earlier on Saturday (11:00AM) to avoid lines and ease parking congestion.

Pouring a gorgeous light blush, Nessie has a soft, hazy glow with the aroma of cranberry and traditional mulling spices—cinnamon, all spice, nutmeg. On the palate, sour lovers will rejoice as each sip delivers tartness times two, thanks to the addition of cranberry puree and kettle souring. Mulling spices lend a warm, enhanced complexity. Mouthfeel is crisp and refreshingly light. Coming in at an ABV of 5.2%, Nessie is a perfectly drinkable pour on her own, and she pairs very well with holiday meals.

Barrel House Z’s Mythical Creatures Seriesis based on three defining attributes: limited case supply, availability only at BHZ, and one + done production. Barrel House Z’s President and General Manager Dan O’Donnell notes, “Just like all fabled beasts, Nessie will come and go like a shadow in the night. Get this kettle sour while she’s still around!”

Founded in 2016, Barrel House Z is a brewery, taproom, and kitchen built around creatively conceived, small-batch, collaboratively brewed beer. The taproom is open:

Wednesday + Thursday 4-10:00pm

Friday 2-10:00 pm

Saturday 12-10:00 pm (Open at 11AM on 12/14/19)

Sunday 12-8:00 pm

Barrel House Z is located at 95 Woodrock Road in Weymouth. For more information, please visit: barrelhousez.net.