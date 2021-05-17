Barrel House Z Releases IPA Collaboration with Seabird Coffee

WEYMOUTH, MA – Best part of waking up is a coffee milkshake IPA in your cup!

Barrel House Z is releasing Joe Bird, the latest coffee beer collaboration with Seabird Coffee in Cohasset, MA. The two South Shore, MA small businesses first teamed up back in December 2020. Beer style and coffee bean selection rotates with each release. For Joe Bird, Seabird Coffee owner Brian McLaughlin selected natural-process Ethiopian coffee beans. Grown in Sidamo, Ethiopia, thebeans have fragrant notes of rose, strawberry, and cherry.

Barrel House Z’s production team brewed with generous amounts of Weyermann Wheat and flaked oats for robust flavor and body. Lactose lends smooth mouthfeel and light sweetness. Joe Bird was dry hopped with Sabro and BRU-1 and then conditioned on Seabird’s house-roasted Ethiopian coffee beans.

Joe Bird has a welcome coffee aroma, with beautifully complex notes in each sip. Head Brewer Matt Wiley notes, “Coffee is more than a one-note flavor. We wanted to extend the overarching coffee flavor to include fruity notes inherent in the Ethiopian coffee beans. By dry hopping with Sabro and BRU-1, an IPA is the perfect style to explore coffee’s innate complexity.”

Each sip brings a smooth wave of lightly roasted coffee with a nuanced touch of citrus, berry, and stone fruit. Well-balanced depth of flavor. Medium-full body.

4-pack and taproom pours available.

***LIMITED BHZ-ONLY SALES***

Barrel House Z is a small-batch, barrel-aged microbrewery and tap room just south of Boston in Weymouth, MA.

For More Information

http://www.barrelhousez.net

