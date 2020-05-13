Barrel House Z Releases Guava Calling

WEYMOUTH, Mass. –– Ready to pour, sip, and escape to the tropics?

Barrel House Z, a small-batch brewery in Weymouth, MA, is busting up the quarantine routine with Guava Calling, a just-released, fruited blonde ale with a 4.3% ABV.

Guava Calling pours with a gorgeous fruity haze. Guava purée delivers massive tropical fruit notes. Soft waves of mango + tangerine, from a light Mosaic dry hop, lend even deeper fruit dimension. Coming in at a super-drinkable 4.3% ABV, Guava Calling is superbly crisp & refreshing.

LIMITED BHZ-ONLY SALES

Guava Calling will only be sold at BHZ.

Currently, Barrel House Z’s taproom is closed and beer to-go is sold in the open-air back annex. Online ordering is available with curbside pick or delivery options. Walk ups are also welcome.

Back Annex Open: Tuesday through Sunday 12-5 p.m.

Online ordering: barrelhousez.net/online-ordering

Barrel House Z is located at 95 Woodrock Road in Weymouth. For more information, please visit:

Website: barrelhousez.net

Facebook: Facebook.com/barrelhousez

Twitter: Twitter.com/barrelhousez

Instagram: @barrelhousez

