Barrel House Z Releases Campfire King Imperial S’More Porter

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

WEYMOUTH, MA — Summer may be coming to an end, but Barrel House Z knows how to ease the pain: Campfire King, an indulgent, s’more-inspired Imperial Porter.

Campfire King is inspired, of course, by the gooey, chocolate-y goodness of everyone’s favorite campfire treat. Grain bill is built on a solid chocolate malt and roasted barley base. Endless amounts of Fluff hit the kettle. And the porter was conditioned on Madagascar vanilla beans. Lactose layers each sip with a silky richness. With a beautiful mocha-dark pour and creamy foam cap, Campfire King offers the comforting decadence of chocolate, biscuit-y graham cracker, and vanilla marshmallow crème notes. Well balanced and always fire pit ready.

Campfire King Imperial S’More Porter is available in 4-packs and draft at Barrel House Z and in select off- and on-premise accounts.

Founded in 2016, Barrel House Z is a brewery + taproom built around creatively conceived, small-batch beer and craft hard seltzer. Taproom and beer garden are open:

  • Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 4-9:00pm
  • Saturday 12-9:00 pm
  • Sunday 12-6:00 pm

Barrel House Z is located at 95 Woodrock Road in Weymouth.

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 09/16: Brewbound Podcast 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating 09/23: Brewbound Data Club w/ BeerBoard
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More