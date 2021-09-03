Barrel House Z Releases Campfire King Imperial S’More Porter

WEYMOUTH, MA — Summer may be coming to an end, but Barrel House Z knows how to ease the pain: Campfire King, an indulgent, s’more-inspired Imperial Porter.

Campfire King is inspired, of course, by the gooey, chocolate-y goodness of everyone’s favorite campfire treat. Grain bill is built on a solid chocolate malt and roasted barley base. Endless amounts of Fluff hit the kettle. And the porter was conditioned on Madagascar vanilla beans. Lactose layers each sip with a silky richness. With a beautiful mocha-dark pour and creamy foam cap, Campfire King offers the comforting decadence of chocolate, biscuit-y graham cracker, and vanilla marshmallow crème notes. Well balanced and always fire pit ready.

Campfire King Imperial S’More Porter is available in 4-packs and draft at Barrel House Z and in select off- and on-premise accounts.

Founded in 2016, Barrel House Z is a brewery + taproom built around creatively conceived, small-batch beer and craft hard seltzer. Taproom and beer garden are open:

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 4-9:00pm

Saturday 12-9:00 pm

Sunday 12-6:00 pm

Barrel House Z is located at 95 Woodrock Road in Weymouth.