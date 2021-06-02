Barrel House Z Celebrates Pride Month with a Special Release and Fundraiser

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

WEYMOUTH, MA – Kick off Pride Month and support a great cause at Barrel House Z’s release party for Kaleidoscope, Tropical Witbier 4.8% ABV.

The release party and fundraiser will be on June 3 from 5-9:00pm at Barrel House Z. The event will raise money for BAGLY, a Boston-area nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ youth. Proceeds from Kaleidoscope, as well as a great raffle, will go directly to BAGLY. Barrel House Z will also provide an opportunity to donate to BAGLY during the month of June via their online ordering platform.

Kaleidoscope is a witbier bursting with fresh grapefruit and pineapple. Barrel House Z ‘s production team was invited to submit recipes for this special brew. The winning recipe came Thom Doggett, the brewery’s canning-line specialist and cellarman. His first brew is first rate.

This witbier starts with fantastic wheat beer recipe. The team painstakingly zested over 20lbs of grapefruit. Fresh grapefruit and pineapple juice were added. The brew was dry hopped with Citra to extend the tropical profile even further. Head brewer Matt Wiley describes Kaleidoscope as “a beautiful blend of citrus and pineapple with a chill, tropical mindset. It’s refreshingly low ABV makes it a perfect pour.”

4-packs and taproom pours will be available. Only sold at Barrel House Z.

Barrel House Z is a small-batch, barrel-aged microbrewery and tap room just south of Boston in Weymouth, MA. BHZ is located at 95 Woodrock Road in Weymouth.

For More Information

http://www.barrelhousez.net

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
06/03: Brewbound Podcast 06/17: Brewbound Data Club w/ CGA on the Return of the On-Premise 06/17: Brewbound Podcast 06/24: Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Series
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual Brewbound Frontlines
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More