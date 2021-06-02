Barrel House Z Celebrates Pride Month with a Special Release and Fundraiser

WEYMOUTH, MA – Kick off Pride Month and support a great cause at Barrel House Z’s release party for Kaleidoscope, Tropical Witbier 4.8% ABV.

The release party and fundraiser will be on June 3 from 5-9:00pm at Barrel House Z. The event will raise money for BAGLY, a Boston-area nonprofit serving LGBTQ+ youth. Proceeds from Kaleidoscope, as well as a great raffle, will go directly to BAGLY. Barrel House Z will also provide an opportunity to donate to BAGLY during the month of June via their online ordering platform.

Kaleidoscope is a witbier bursting with fresh grapefruit and pineapple. Barrel House Z ‘s production team was invited to submit recipes for this special brew. The winning recipe came Thom Doggett, the brewery’s canning-line specialist and cellarman. His first brew is first rate.

This witbier starts with fantastic wheat beer recipe. The team painstakingly zested over 20lbs of grapefruit. Fresh grapefruit and pineapple juice were added. The brew was dry hopped with Citra to extend the tropical profile even further. Head brewer Matt Wiley describes Kaleidoscope as “a beautiful blend of citrus and pineapple with a chill, tropical mindset. It’s refreshingly low ABV makes it a perfect pour.”

4-packs and taproom pours will be available. Only sold at Barrel House Z.

Barrel House Z is a small-batch, barrel-aged microbrewery and tap room just south of Boston in Weymouth, MA. BHZ is located at 95 Woodrock Road in Weymouth.

For More Information

http://www.barrelhousez.net