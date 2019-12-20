Barrel House Z and Night Shift Brewing Announce Collaboration Release

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Back in 2014, well before Barrel House Z founder Russ Heissner opened the Weymouth-based brewery, he took a field trip to Night Shift Brewing. As Harpoon’s first head brewer back in 1986, Heissner wasn’t new to the craft beer business, but he wanted a better sense of how the industry was evolving. While there, Heissner recalls, “I was blown away by what they were doing in Everett. The taproom manager asked Night Shift founder Rob Burns if he had a few minutes to talk beer with me. Rob was extremely generous with his time—which, I learned, is exactly the kind of great guy he is.”

Five years, and many conversations later, BHZ brewer C.J. Falk made a trip to Night Shift Brewing for a collaboration brew day. The beer: Captain Brunch, a blonde ale. Release of the 16 oz. 4-pack is set for Tuesday, December 24. Captain Brunch will only be available at Barrel House Z and in Night Shift’s Everett and Lovejoy locations.

Captain Brunch is a collaborative homage to the winter latte. Brewed with Night Shift Coffee, this seasonal sipper hits all the latte’s best notes, with coffee, cinnamon, and maple syrup melding into a well-balanced treat for the palate. Pouring toasted blonde with a cream-colored head, the aroma of roasted coffee and cocoa are a welcome wake-up call. Flavor notes include bright, fruity coffee and roasted malt. A touch of crisp char, with layers of warm cinnamon and maple syrup, add complexity.

Founded in 2016, Barrel House Z is a brewery, taproom, and kitchen built around creatively conceived, small-batch, collaboratively brewed beer.

