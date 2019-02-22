Barrel Culture Brewing & Blending Launches Clean Beer Program

DURHAM, N.C. — Barrel Culture is tucked away on an unassuming street right outside of the Research Triangle Park in Durham, North Carolina. They first opened their doors in October of 2017. This young brewery was named “50 of the Best New Breweries,” by Beeradvocate in May of 2018 and was nominated in the “Top 20 Best New Breweries for 2018,” by USA Today. They have had exponential growth in the past year creating over 300 sour beers and are expanding their brand by adding styles of clean beer.

Head brewer Paul Wasmund, formally of Bond Brothers Beer Company, who took over the beer program in October 2018, stated, “I’ve been brewing IPAs and stouts for years and I’m excited to to put my spin on each of these styles and deliver something unique to beer drinkers around the Triangle. From Juicy, hop-forward hazy IPAs, to luscious, velvety stouts, we promise a new experience to anybody who tries our beers.”

With this exciting launch, Barrel Culture has decided to work closely with local graphic designer Tyler White from Raleigh, North Carolina to create unique labels, artwork and logos to add to the brand.

“Being known as a sour brewery, we knew it was important to distinguish between our clean beers and our sour/funky program,” Wasmund explained. “We decided to utilize an alternate logo to brand our clean program in order to distinguish between the two.“

The launch of the clean beer program has been teased with collaborations with local breweries, Durty Bull: In Search of IPA and Hop Fly: My Mother Made Me Put on My Jacket. The official launch will kick-off with the release of cans of DDH Hazy IPA with Citra, Strata and Ekuanot on March 2 at 12 p.m. at The Blendery, 4913 S. Alston Ave., Durham, North Carolina.

Barrel Culture will also release two sour bottles on March 2 along with the roll out of new merchandise, including, glassware, stickers, shirts and hats.

Local food trucks will service the event, El Molcajete from 12-4 p.m. and Bulkogi from 4-8 p.m.