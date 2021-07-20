Barnett & Son Celebrates 6th Anniversary, Voted Best in Town Brewery

PARKER, CO – Just in time for Barnett & Son Brewing Company’s 6th anniversary last month, Parker Chronicle readers voted the community brewery the best in town for the 6th year running. This year Barnett & Son was also voted best bar.

Parker Chronicle is among the family of Colorado Community Media outlets that reaches more than 350,000 community members that invites its readership to vote annually on the Best of the Best of their communities.

“We got into this business dedicated to making beer for the great people of Parker and its visitors, so this is a big honor for us,” says founder Andy Barnett. “Especially after this last year, we’re proud to be a place that our community trusts for its gatherings.”

ABOUT BARNETT & SON BREWING

Barnett and Son Brewing Co has been brewing high quality beer since 2014 in Parker, Colorado and is best known for their welcoming atmosphere, an expansive tap list, and dog-friendly patio. With recipes developed from owner Andrew Barnett’s homebrew recipes and influenced by his extensive international travel, everyone is sure to find a beer to make them feel at home. Pull up a chair. Take a taste. Come join us.

